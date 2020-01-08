 Skip to content
(Ottawa Citizen)   Canada: "Can we have your liver, then?"   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like Canada grew a surplus of fava beans
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Livers regenerate. It's the only organ that does. So living donor transplants are a thing.

As a public service, Monty Python should re-do the sketch.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"60,000 Reichsmark is what this person suffering from a hereditary defect costs the People's community during his lifetime. Fellow citizen, that is your money too."

Now, we just shift it a bit.  "Look at all those useful spare parts.  Weren't you saying you were depressed?"
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't Csnada doing what Dr. Kevorkian was advocating all along?
 
Report