 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSOnline)   Best part of living in Wisconsin? We get to enjoy 'Florida Man' AND 'Illinois Man' stories. This is an example of the latter   (jsonline.com) divider line
5
    More: Stupid, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Snow, Tommy Mecher, Michigan, Wisconsin thing, lot of cops, Facebook profile, snowmobile  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 2:30 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's the expensive machine, helmet and cold-weather clothing, the cost to travel to a spot with enough snow and the expenses of a weekend of roaring across groomed trails.

Some people just use these as practical transportation. I've driven through rural Pennsylvania in the winter and seen plenty of teens driving them around, since biking miles to hang out with your friends in a foot of snow isn't exactly practical. I assume the situation is even worse around the Great Lakes.

You want to hunt deer in the middle of a 100 acre plot of heavily wooded land after a heavy snow? You want to hike in, shoot a deer, and then carry it out on foot, even after cleaning it, with deep snow on the ground?

This is as arrogant as assuming that boats and skis merely exist for the purpose of recreational activity. Sure, it turns out it was basically for recreation, but none of the people being judgmental assholes knew that.

"OMG, look at that giant impractical oil tanker! If they want to go boating, why don't they just get a Laser!? LOL!!1 They're so dumb, successfully transporting something on the cheap, relying on cleverness, instead of spending a bunch of extra money!"
 
danieljay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fairly sure he's actually a yooper, FIBs don't have this kind of ingenuity and general DGAFivness.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: There's the expensive machine, helmet and cold-weather clothing, the cost to travel to a spot with enough snow and the expenses of a weekend of roaring across groomed trails.

Some people just use these as practical transportation. I've driven through rural Pennsylvania in the winter and seen plenty of teens driving them around, since biking miles to hang out with your friends in a foot of snow isn't exactly practical. I assume the situation is even worse around the Great Lakes.

You want to hunt deer in the middle of a 100 acre plot of heavily wooded land after a heavy snow? You want to hike in, shoot a deer, and then carry it out on foot, even after cleaning it, with deep snow on the ground?

This is as arrogant as assuming that boats and skis merely exist for the purpose of recreational activity. Sure, it turns out it was basically for recreation, but none of the people being judgmental assholes knew that.

"OMG, look at that giant impractical oil tanker! If they want to go boating, why don't they just get a Laser!? LOL!!1 They're so dumb, successfully transporting something on the cheap, relying on cleverness, instead of spending a bunch of extra money!"


Snowmobiles are a lot like boats. If you use your boat, it is 25 years old, has had 3 owners, and every season you dump away too much money to keep it going. But a brand new one costs as much as a car (well, the snow mobile does. Boats make me wonder how a secondary market can possibly exist. Those are houses). The new ones are sold after the third year after someone's wife asks why they paid 15 grand on a machine they used 1 weekend 3 years ago.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I only burned $10 more in gas on a 430-mile trip"

Sure, but the cost of repairing the dents fr...*sees side of car* neeeeevermind.
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The next town over from his destination. This is a true yooper, less than a mile from the Wisconsin border.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report