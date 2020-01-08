 Skip to content
(Peoria Journal Star)   105 year old woman renews drivers license, declares intent to continue driving, presumably 10mph under the speed limit and only in the left lane   (pjstar.com) divider line
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mother got her DL renewed at 101. A 10 year renewal. The woman at the renewal office didn't even make her take a vision or hearing test. It was just "sign here". And this wasn't even Florida. I took it away from her a month later.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flamark: My mother got her DL renewed at 101. A 10 year renewal. The woman at the renewal office didn't even make her take a vision or hearing test. It was just "sign here". And this wasn't even Florida. I took it away from her a month later.


Was she driving erratically?
 
johan heggs tiny man nipples
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: flamark: My mother got her DL renewed at 101. A 10 year renewal. The woman at the renewal office didn't even make her take a vision or hearing test. It was just "sign here". And this wasn't even Florida. I took it away from her a month later.

Was she driving erratically?


Nah, she only gets it back on Tuesdays and bank holidays.
 
