(The Hollywood Reporter)   Scientologists claim suit against them must go through their own internal religious arbitration process instead of the courts. Catholic church, and Boy Scouts of America spotted in back of court room furiously scribbling down notes   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just when I thought forced arbitration couldn't get any more evil.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You know an organization is just incorruptible when they claim, "they signed a contract" and "they knew we wuz snakes" at the first sign of trouble.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snakes?

We thought.  You wuz.  A toad.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I wonder how that's going to jibe with California's new law prohibiting forced arbitration.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkRockLawyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"those contracts compelled them to take any grievances to Scientology's internal 'religious arbitration' - even though in the church's 65-year history it had never held a single such arbitration, and even though former top officials like Mike Rinder testified that he'd helped create the contracts and called them a sham intended to keep members from obtaining refunds." Source.

Tony Ortega has been covering this and other lawsuits against Scientology, and has a more complete understanding of these cases than any other writer out there. I read his blog every morning and highly recommend it.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby's being silly. The boy scouts aren't a religion and the catholic church isn't sufficiently shameless to force legal agreements on anybody wishing to join up. At least yet.

But yeah, anybody thinking about becoming a scientologist should ask themselves why this allegedly awesome organisation demands you sign away your legal rights prior to joining. It's because they're going to fark you up bad and when you try to get justice they're going to pull out your signed agreement and shove it up your arse.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oh the horrors!  No subby has ever been silly before in the whole history of Fark!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's see if we can guess who they'd pick for arbitrator
horrornews.netView Full Size

Nope, not with this argument.
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We have thoroughly investigated ourselves and have found that we did nothing wrong. Case dismissed. "
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It's Scientology. They'll have each party testify with an E-meter and let Xenu: Warrior Princess sort it out in favour of themselves.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey! Don't go hating on toads!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As far as I understand it every person/legal entity is under the judicial jurisdiction of the country they live/operate in unless they are an ambassador of another country/state or within the confines of a state consulate. Scientology does not fall under any of these.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gold fringed flags must be involved.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It's Scientology. They'll have each party testify with an E-meter and let Xenu: Warrior Princess sort it out in favour of themselves.


I'm totally down for a Xenu warrior wrestling match.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's Scientology. They'll have each party testify with an E-meter and let Xenu: Warrior Princess sort it out in favour of themselves.


Wasn't Xenu defeated by Superman in the second movie?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Just when I thought forced arbitration couldn't get any more evil.


And yet this could cause the entire thing to get gutted. Do you really think a judge will side with scientologists?
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you want sharia law?

'Cause that's how you get sharia law.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wasn't Xenu defeated by Superman in the second movie?


I think hes the one who disapeared while flying over the Pacific.
 
Report