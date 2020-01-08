 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   The stupid, it burns   (boingboing.net) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Affiliate marketing, Judge Anthony Leonard QC, Mr Richard Halsey, Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, President of the synagogue, surface tension of the water, police van, The Holocaust  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 11:31 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Instant Flaming Karma.

/ Dibs on the band name
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He did Nazi that coming?
Feel the burn?
The attempt was well done, but not?
Yeah, but is he kosher?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
catmacros.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let em Burn!
Youtube AdVUncJzCm0
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And Jews don't believe in karma.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
indefinite detention is something the US needsa import to America for more crimes
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TwilightZone: And Jews don't believe in karma.


Some of us do.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunsmack: I'm okay with this.


Most def

I like the concept of indefinite detention

Keep this dangerous farker away from society
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report