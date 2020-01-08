 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   The Colorado Mystery Drone sightings are spreading, so please have your FEMA Camp bag packed, and be ready to depart promptly when the bus convoy reaches your neighborhood   (kdvr.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How in the hell are people estimating the size of something based a light in the distance? Somebody's going to have to shotgun one of those out of the sky before I believe this. They look like airplanes to me.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was the summer of 1964. Well before the existence of drones. I was in my room one night, looking north out of my window. A light from the east moved quickly to a point directly in front of me. where it paused and stood still. Then it moved back to the east, about 10 degrees, paused again, then sped away out of sight to the west. While I was perplexed over what I'd seen, maybe 1 minute passed, and then the scene was repeated. Same path. Same retrograde motion. Same speed. It wasn't a searchlight from a used car lot. It wasn't a jet. It wasn't a helicopter. So, yes, I believe in UFOs. That was something I've never heard of.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The governor of Nebraska, the dime store Lex Luthor, publicly stated that the government does not know what the drones are but asked people not to shoot at them.

Tipped his hand me thinks.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has anyone contacted ICE about this?  They really hate aliens.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this in the US, or China? lol
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How hard can it be to track one to its landing site. Then ask the idiots flying them wtf their problem is.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is this still a mystery, and why aren't there any good streetlight videos?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beam me up, Scotty. This planet sucks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's probably oil and gas exploration. But aliens are a way cooler explanation.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you want to take a deep dive into this mystery, there are videos of 12 additional segments on these drones at the bottom of that page. From this one station.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Really? Wait by the curb with my bags, and a gay zombie ape party bus will come get me?"
 
