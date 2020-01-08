 Skip to content
(KDRV Medford)   Leave her dog outside in the rain? That's a punchin'. With bonus Mugshot of the Year contender   (kdrv.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. She did the right thing.

You shouldn't force a dog to stay out when it's raining. That's cruel.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On one hand, I'd be tempted to do violence to anyone who mistreated my pet, but I also think she'd have found some reason to hit her boyfriend anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not saying what you did was right, but I understand.jpg
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Its farking january. If this was July, sure, maybe it's an overreaction.
 
