(Jerusalem Post)   Israel to start using "Laser Sword", no word on when they will deploy Robot Lions   (jpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad you went with the vastly superior lions and not those stupid ramshackle spaceships, subby.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's wizard!
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot lions?
images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blazing Sword and Spinning Laser Blades subby.

/Nerd
 
fark account name
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They just needs some frickin sharks to attach them to.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great.
Orthodox Jedi.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Robot lions?
[images5.fanpop.com image 850x478]


Wait...  wouldn't a QB be a better Megatron than a WR?  You know, since he has a cannon for an arm?
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And I'll form The Head!!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rome already has the Lions subby.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think that's S words and I'll take it for 500
 
Vorpal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Chinese lightsaber knockoff...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's great.

Unless it's raining out or foggy.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"According to Oster, the ministry was able to take several laser beams and, with an advanced algorithm, connect them to get one strong beam  "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They'll be getting lion, robot and lightsaber tech from India. No word yet on Rai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnQ83S​2XfZQ
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Rome already has the Lions subby.


Pretty sure they moved to Detroit.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No you want to use the dark saber.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the hell else are they going to equip their new Gundams with?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Destructor: That's great.

Unless it's raining out or foggy.


There is a reason ground-based telescopes have been outperforming space-based imaging for most of the last decade.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groppet: No you want to use the dark saber.


Nobody should ever want to use that.

/or read the novel
 
