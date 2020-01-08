 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The suspect is not hatless...I repeat, the suspect is not hatless   (police.vic.gov.au) divider line
12
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
finally. Been waiting a long time for a Fark story about cellos.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claudius: finally. Been waiting a long time for a Fark story about cellos.


There's always room for cello.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, "hat" is really very broad in terms of description.  If it's not a baseball cap, that throws out about 90% of what you see people wearing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Australia, so you can assume it's a bush hat with corks on strings tied to the brim.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: claudius: finally. Been waiting a long time for a Fark story about cellos.

There's always room for cello.


Musikslayer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Tubbs bow is worth good money. The Paesold bow is probably worth 5K, the Tubbs 20K.  To say that the violin is $70K (another site did) is really pushing it. I hope they recover it all.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
a man without a hat
~Charles Dickens, "Great Expectations"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: claudius: finally. Been waiting a long time for a Fark story about cellos.

There's always room for cello.


Yeah, if you ignore all the gratuitous violins.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aren't "Men Without Hats" from Australia?
 
HowDidIGetHere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So these guys are innocent?
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Also, "hat" is really very broad in terms of description.  If it's not a baseball cap, that throws out about 90% of what you see people wearing.


Always liked a good Trilby. Have you seen you haberdasher lately?

I love out of fashion words :).
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: The Tubbs bow is worth good money. The Paesold bow is probably worth 5K, the Tubbs 20K.  To say that the violin is $70K (another site did) is really pushing it. I hope they recover it all.


I used to play cello and viola. Wanted to play violin, but my fingers are too thick (even in military shape, wide fingers). I get instruments being expensive. What makes a bow expensive?

They all have the same options of horse hair or variants. That is the only part of the bow that makes music. I am honestly curious and would love to be proven wrong.
 
Report