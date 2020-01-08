 Skip to content
(CBS News)   The Army reiterates that they are not drafting, especially not the people gullible enough to think they are   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)


That's right. Freedom isn't free, you know. Time for you Patriots to stand up and defend America.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Draft the trumpers and send them to north korea
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 My 4 sons all have bone spurs.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There will be draft and you will go. Sayonara, biatches. 👋 🇺🇸 ⚰
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image

So... when north korea nukes CONUS, deterrence will have been restored with Kim? Good to know
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, right like anyone smarter than a Trumper is going to sign up to fight for his ego?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think the Army would rather have no body than useless bodies.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrBallou: edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)

That's right. Freedom isn't free, you know. Time for you Patriots to stand up and defend America.


Hey they bought their MAGA hats and Trumpy bears isn't that enough?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: MrBallou: edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)

That's right. Freedom isn't free, you know. Time for you Patriots to stand up and defend America.

Hey they bought their MAGA hats and Trumpy bears isn't that enough?


But they got all that weapons training down by the river with their buddies. Shame to let that go to waste.

You just have to train them that when you're spraying an M4 on full auto in battle, it's not acceptable to have a beer in the other hand and scream "Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Haw!"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)


You forgot the number for politician's children...

1-800-GO-GUARD
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So... thats why they called Iraq army HQ (where US troops are) beforehand uh... The chairman of the joint chief is a dumbass
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to the dipshiat in one of the Iran threads, he was okay with US military being killed by Iran because they are all Trumpers anyway.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MrBallou: groppet: MrBallou: edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)

That's right. Freedom isn't free, you know. Time for you Patriots to stand up and defend America.

Hey they bought their MAGA hats and Trumpy bears isn't that enough?

But they got all that weapons training down by the river with their buddies. Shame to let that go to waste.

You just have to train them that when you're spraying an M4 on full auto in battle, it's not acceptable to have a beer in the other hand and scream "Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Haw!"


Awww heck, I'm a immigrant-dating lefty gun toting Democrat, I'd probably sign up if beer and weed were standard issue along with a selective fire weapon.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)


Good call on spelling out the number for the Marines.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)

Good call on spelling out the number for the Marines.


It was going to be written in crayon but the Marines ate them all
 
california19842000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do they not teach history in high school anymore? Especially the part about how the draft was abolished in 1973?
 
california19842000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DrEMHmrk2: ChiliBoots: edmo: What are you waiting for Trumpers? You don't need a draft. Get down there and sign up today.

1-888-550-ARMY
1-800-423-USAF
1-800-USA-NAVY
1-800-MARINES (627-4637)

Good call on spelling out the number for the Marines.

It was going to be written in crayon but the Marines ate them all


We're after the colored pencils next.
 
Report