(NBC New York)   Stand clear of the suddenly opening subway doors [bing bong]   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*funky piano jingle*

Hooooooold oooooooon please!
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"To make that clear, the chain of blame in the incident went: Stringer blamed the MTA for failing to purchase quality products; the MTA blamed Bombardier for faulty equipment; and Bombardier blamed their subcontractor Kangni for the door malfunctions."

I remember trying a similar argument when I was in kindergarten. It did not go well.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dammit, I meant to start that reply "That's farking Awesome!" :)
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure the subways ran better in the early 80s when I lived there, despite the ubiquitous graffiti and high crime rate and the absence of digital anything.  It sounds like feature creep has resulted in a system so complex no one can manage it competently.
 
sforce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MR washee washee BING BONG
Youtube HOOK0p-hPnY
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Our investigation shows that the doors were not properly calibrated by Kangni, the door operator supplier," state statement from Bombardier read.

1) It's the 21st farking century.
2) It's train car doors.
3) Regardless, it's your responsibility.

Good goddamn, why is this even a thing? I have a new washing machine that's required service twice in its first year (pump and ECM... fark you, Maytag, I'm never buying one of your products again). It's a farking washing machine, it should just work.

When did we start regressing? Why is "making basic functions work" somehow now escaping us?

/My vote for one explanation... moving away from electromechanical-based systems in favor of software-based.
 
Report