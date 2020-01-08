 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Pizza delivery to the court house got a *little* weird   (nbcnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, Judge, Judge Dawn Gentry, Kentucky family court judge, Court, Stephen Ryan, Allegation, Human sexual behavior, good legal opinions  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 3:20 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm, pizza.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like "here comes the judge" may not be a myth after all.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She seems like fun.
 
R. Paulson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She can pound my gavel.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The list of what she's accused of is pretty staggering.

coercing court staff to work on her judicial election campaign
retaliating against employees who failed to support her campaign
hiring a man she had a sexual relationship with
then allowed him to play guitar and sing in the office, "disrupting other court employees during the workday"
Gentry, her male lover, and a third court employee, a woman, also allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the courthouse
bringing her children to work and allowing them to witness confidential court proceedings
approving false or inaccurate time sheets
allowing staff to store and consume alcoholic beverages in court offices and consume alcohol in the courthouse.
 
LaurenAguilera [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Her guitar wielding male lover was named GENTRY?

I can't handle this.
 
skinink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Your Honor, I would like to enter into court evidence Exhibit "Oooooooooh!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The judge, who was elected in November 2018, allegedly hired her lover, a former pastor, and then allowed him to play guitar and sing in the office, "disrupting other court employees during the workday,"

Well, it's Kentucky.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"They said she was fair and listened to the arguments and wrote good legal opinions," Ryan said, saying Gentry often presided over divorces, child neglect and abuse cases, and truancy issues.


A Kentuckian that can write?

If you are truant enough to have to go to court, what do they sentence you to?  More school, jail or jail school?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's her on the right, and I believe the guy in the middle is the guy she hired for sex at work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gentry is accused of coercing court staff to work on her judicial election campaign, retaliating against employees who failed to support her campaign, and hiring a man she had a sexual relationship with, according to a conduct committee document outlining the charges. She denies all of the accusations.

The judge, who was elected in November 2018, allegedly hired her lover, a former pastor, and then allowed him to play guitar and sing in the office, "disrupting other court employees during the workday," according to the court documents. A lawyer for Gentry said she didn't realize his behavior was a distraction, the documents show.

Gentry, her male lover, and a third court employee, a woman, also allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the courthouse. Gentry denies this, court documents show.

She also faces a slew of other allegations, including bringing her children to work and allowing them to witness confidential court proceedings. Once, her child recognized one of the children involved in a confidential case, the conduct committee alleges.

A Matt Bevin appointed judge turns out to be a real POS (and all about family values). That's just shocking.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
you object!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Talk to "the Judge".

Jiggle the jury... JIGGLE THE JURY!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
......Facing nine counts of misconduct..
At the same time?
 
CatherineM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She cute, tho.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All rise!!!

i0.heartyhosting.comView Full Size


/nice taters
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll bet The Honorable Judge Hand did not approve.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey Drew, Job opening in Covington!!!
 
Iowan73
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd let her into my legal briefs.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: All rise!!!

[i0.heartyhosting.com image 678x974]

/nice taters


I'd visit her chambers, if you know what I mean.

/sex
//I mean sex
 
Iowan73
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd show her my penal code.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I'd let her into my legal briefs.


She's family law not small claims court
 
Iowan73
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd enter her jury box.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Iowan73: I'd let her into my legal briefs.

She's family law not small claims court


How do you think families get made?
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"She also faces a slew of other allegations, including bringing her children to work and allowing them to witness confidential court proceedings. "

Well, isn't it a family court?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They seem to be missing a very important part of the story, does the cable work now?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought if a woman looked over 30 we were supposed to make fun of her on Fark...

We are allowed to find age appropriate women attractive?  Wow... this opens up whole new worlds!  Frankly the 18 years olds kept saying I was too old.

/That's quite a list of charges.  Sounds like she might be a little too far down the crazy train tracks for me.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The great thing is that when she talks dirty, you can ask the court reporter to read it back to you.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: That's her on the right, and I believe the guy in the middle is the guy she hired for sex at work.

[Fark user image 850x501]


That doesn't look like her based on the other pic below yours that chick looks way too fat.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gentry, her male lover, and a third court employee, a woman

Ah, this explains why 70s porn music started playing the instant I started reading TFA.

/and the pizza joke
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thorpe: That's her on the right, and I believe the guy in the middle is the guy she hired for sex at work.

[Fark user image 850x501]


Any band other than the MC5 who have to put the US flag up on stage must really suck.
 
CatherineM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: thorpe: That's her on the right, and I believe the guy in the middle is the guy she hired for sex at work.

[Fark user image 850x501]

That doesn't look like her based on the other pic below yours that chick looks way too fat.


It's almost like... people gain weight and don't look exactly the same their whole adult lives. Crazy.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love Republican women. They know they're meant to serve me.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gentry, her male lover, and a third court employee, a woman, also allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the courthouse. Gentry denies this, court documents show.

Well until the evidence hits her in the eye, hair and chest he shouldn't be so quick to deny.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Threezies in the courthouse. Freezies of the paycheck.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report