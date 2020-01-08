 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Oh nothing, just a toddler walking on a narrow ledge of a building 4 stories up   (wsrz.iheart.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Film noir, Girl, little girl, Inch, American films, Imperial units, daughter of a Belgian tourist, kinds of trouble  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 2:18 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't a "toddler," by definition, one who toddles? As in, one who walks unsteadily. That seemed like a pretty sure footed toddler. What comes after toddling, anyway? Trotting? I think this was probably a trottler, not a toddler.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Isn't a "toddler," by definition, one who toddles? As in, one who walks unsteadily. That seemed like a pretty sure footed toddler. What comes after toddling, anyway? Trotting? I think this was probably a trottler, not a toddler.


Obviously a Weeble. Weebles wobble but they don't fall down.
 
phenn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear God and Sonny Jesus.

Don't need to view that one a second time.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Pocket Ninja: Isn't a "toddler," by definition, one who toddles? As in, one who walks unsteadily. That seemed like a pretty sure footed toddler. What comes after toddling, anyway? Trotting? I think this was probably a trottler, not a toddler.

Obviously a Weeble. Weebles wobble but they don't fall down.


A Weebler, then? I can go along with that.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I believe that kid just won the game of hide and seek.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kid's on Ambien and has to get to the kitchen.  Ambien, I tell you that stuff rots your brain.  And now a word from our new sponsor....   Ambien?  Aw crap!
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She didn't understand the gravity of her situation.
 
tothekor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Okay. That stumble at the end scared the crap out of me!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Baby's Day Out...For real...
 
BenJammin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Three Stooges episode they never produced.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do not let Eric Clapton babysit your kids.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report