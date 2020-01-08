 Skip to content
(AP News)   Drivers of 10 million cars warned that terrorists installed explosives in their car that could go off and fill the passenger cabin with lethal shrapnel. Wait sorry, that's "an incompetent corporation" not terrorists, but the rest is right   (apnews.com) divider line
RussianPotato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here we go again.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So my I had my Ford Fusion Takata airbag replaced at the dealership three months ago. I have to do it again ????
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Keys dude: So my I had my Ford Fusion Takata airbag replaced at the dealership three months ago. I have to do it again ????


Maybe ask your dealership???
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drone strike a few irresponsible captains of industry that put profits over safety. They'll learn.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
KangTheMad img.fark.net img.fark.net    

Keys dude: So my I had my Ford Fusion Takata airbag replaced at the dealership three months ago. I have to do it again ????

Maybe ask your dealership???

Last time, I received notification from both Ford and my state DMV, otherwise I wouldn't have known.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seat belts save lives, airbags inflate and smack you in the face for being stupid enough for believing they play a part in saving lives.  Seriously, airbags are one of the biggest scams ever played on the American consumer in the name of $afety.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah but what about spiders.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Keys dude: So my I had my Ford Fusion Takata airbag replaced at the dealership three months ago. I have to do it again ????


You can check on the NHTSA website. https://www.nhtsa.gov/recall​s

As the Romans said, In VIN veritas. Put in your VIN to find out the truth.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My favorite part is how the original recall didn't fix the problem but just reset the Big Badda Boom clock and pushed the problem down the road a few years.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah but what about spiders.
[Fark user image image 652x660]


Spider, terrorist, same thing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ATMOS


who did it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just had to go back and have my passenger side bag replaced on my 2005 Corolla last month, so hopefully I'm done. My driver's side was replaced when the recalls first were announced.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
qtgraphics.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Owners can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

Uhuh, that's just what they want you to believe!
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Keys dude: So my I had my Ford Fusion Takata airbag replaced at the dealership three months ago. I have to do it again ????

You can check on the NHTSA website. https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

As the Romans said, In VIN veritas. Put in your VIN to find out the truth.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Motherf*ckers!

I know I've mentioned it before, but it took Three Years for these pricks to replace my bag during the last recall.

/ they claimed they hadn't been able to find a suitable replacement for my steering wheel mounted Claymore
// I asked if they could just take it out, you know, just in case?
/// Nope. gotta wait for the replacement. Best of luck til then.
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [qtgraphics.com image 350x350]


Came to make a post about that, thanks .

Sean VasDeferens: Seat belts save lives, airbags inflate and smack you in the face for being stupid enough for believing they play a part in saving lives.  Seriously, airbags are one of the biggest scams ever played on the American consumer in the name of $afety.


Every post you make is proof positive that allowing everyone access to the internets was a *really* bad idea.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thedetroitbureau.comView Full Size


Truck carrying Takata inflators explodes, killing Texas woman

In case anyone forgot this happened. They found debris 2 miles away and I don't think they ever found enough of the woman in that house to actually bury her.

That. shiat. Is. Bananas.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I checked that site site and my car has a recall order.
That shiat is terrifying.
There is non permanent text on the load capacity label. This may lead me to overload my car increasing the chance of accidents.
 
Elkad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keys dude: So my I had my Ford Fusion Takata airbag replaced at the dealership three months ago. I have to do it again ????


"General Motors, Ford and Mazda are seeking exceptions from the recalls for Takata inflators on millions of other vehicles. The companies contend their inflators are safe. "

Same inflator, but if it has their logo on the front, it's safe...

Anyway, the problem appears to be mostly humidity related.  Run the fark out of the AC all the time and you are probably OK.  Or take the fuse out of the airbag and don't have a crash over 30mph (it isn't even supposed to deploy in low-speed crashes, and at medium speeds your seatbelt is enough).

Correct solution is to deal with the giant pain in the ass that is a 5-point harness, helmet, and head restraint.  All pulled so tight there is no chance of picking your cellphone up off the floor if you drop it.  Then you don't need the bags at all.
There is a reason racecars don't bother with airbags, and it has nothing to do with weight, complexity, etc.  Their gear is just so good that an airbag doesn't have a measurable effect.
 
Report