(The Daily Beast)   Fewer than a third of US voters can find Iran on a map
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only believe I can't when I lose my car keys.

/Ass with both hands, not Iran.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image

Fark user image

...were just taking the piss.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


Oh, you sweet, summer child.  Dear, we actively hate education in the US - and that's the official government position, so imagine what the public is like.  Most religious-run school are not borderline useless - they left the border 56 years ago and are accelerating (most use Pluto as a navigational aid by now).  I'm seriously impressed more than 10% were right; I'm even willing to bet more got it right by sheer luck than actual knowledge)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it near Iowa?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many can place all 50 states correctly?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it between Iraq and a hard place?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: How many can place all 50 states correctly?


57 states, duh.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


"Now come on, we all know Iran is located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean." - someone
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


There's some freaking dots on East Texas.  If a single, fully modern garbed, Iranian walked into East Texas, that entire side of the state would cammo-out and arm up.

/More so than usual.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.com
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is it near Iowa?


Yes, but the locals pronounce it "Throatwarbler Mangrove".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why there should be a minimum knowledge test to vote. When you vote for people who can end all life on earth or send your kids to die, not every moron should have a voice.

That or heavily reduce the power of the president.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


It is clear that some of those aren't real guesses.  I wonder what number is if you remove thoses.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only person in America what speaks Farsi?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


You think people would take a survey and just lie?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.

It is clear that some of those aren't real guesses.  I wonder what number is if you remove thoses.


I also want to know the percentage of people that felt confident vs knew they were taking a guess
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

live.staticflickr.com


Yes we know you Republicans love violence and death because your own life is miserable, and hurting other people is the only response you know.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: It is clear that some of those aren't real guesses.  I wonder what number is if you remove thoses.


Starting from 23, I'd say nowhere near damn close enough to 100%.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.

Oh, you sweet, summer child.  Dear, we actively hate education in the US - and that's the official government position, so imagine what the public is like.  Most religious-run school are not borderline useless - they left the border 56 years ago and are accelerating (most use Pluto as a navigational aid by now).  I'm seriously impressed more than 10% were right; I'm even willing to bet more got it right by sheer luck than actual knowledge)


Bless your heart.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...a third of Americans have a map of Iran tattooed on their ass? That's farking crazy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is, Iran's so far away.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


Is that why the spots are yellow?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drone appears above your headA little ball of light comes falling down on you
Falling down on youThe cloud is moving nearer still
Thepyrocumulus mushroom comes in view
Pyrocumulus comes in viewAnd Iran
Iran is so far away
It's just Iran
Iran news all night and day
I can't get awayReached out a hand to touch your face
You're slowly burning in my view
Burning in my viewReached out a hand to try again
I'm floating in a cloud of ash with you
A cloud of ash with youAnd Iran
Iran is so far away
It's just Iran
Iran news all night and day
I can't get away
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Americans can't find the US on a map.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if the US was clustered in among a shiatlod of other countries, I would say that the same percentage of Iranians wouldn't be able to find the US. But, the US is ridiculously easy to find on a map.

This is like that stupid "People in Europe can speak 3 different languages and have visited 4 different countries, but most Americans can't identify European countries and only speak English." shiat that leaves out the fact that all of that travel usually happens in an area smaller than Texas. The US is huge(area-wise). And it's relatively isolated. And something that you can spot on any map.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How many can place all 50 states correctly?


Unless you are driving somewhere state borders really don't mean a lot.  At one point I could do them all and I can ballpark all of them.  If you let me make a list and then try to label them all at once I'd probably get 80%+ but the ones I missed would probably be bordering the state they actually are.  But I could probably do 90% on a quiz that asked if a state voted Red or Blue and probably tell you a fair amount of other details.

As for finding Iran on a map, I can place all the countries on a map that were countries on the globe I had as a kid, but it was an old globe.  I might misplace some former Soviet republics and scratch my head about which parts of Yugoslavia are which, but again, I could put them close.  I wouldn't put Montenegro in the Persian Gulf or anything like that.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

live.staticflickr.com

Yes we know you Republicans love violence and death because your own life is miserable, and hurting other people is the only response you know.

Fark user image
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

phalamir: I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.

Oh, you sweet, summer child.  Dear, we actively hate education in the US - and that's the official government position, so imagine what the public is like.  Most religious-run school are not borderline useless - they left the border 56 years ago and are accelerating (most use Pluto as a navigational aid by now).  I'm seriously impressed more than 10% were right; I'm even willing to bet more got it right by sheer luck than actual knowledge)


I graduated private religious schools all the way to public college. When I went to public college I was amazed how stupid some of the public highschool students were. I don't which religious schools you speak of.  The ones I went to had students going to MIT and Cal Tech every year.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

live.staticflickr.com


pics.me.me


problem solved
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They don't have to know.  The drill instructor will tell them.
Unless they are Republicans, then daddy will buy out their enlistment.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fark user image


Ikea make that graphic or is it that just how New Zealand likes it?


Fark user image
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How many can place all 50 states correctly?


Fark user image
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

litespeed74: ChipNASA: live.staticflickr.com

pics.me.me

problem solved

[pics.me.me image 500x398]

problem solved


Fake news.
He has no heart.
A blob of chicken fat performs that duty.
 
LaurenAguilera [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Begoggle: ChipNASA: [live.staticflickr.com image 640x469]

Yes we know you Republicans love violence and death because your own life is miserable, and hurting other people is the only response you know.
[Fark user image 263x191]


You're...special. Real special. I'm sorry kids weren't nice to you in high school and you didn't feel like you fit in. The great thing about growing up? You get to be the nice guy, if you choose, and help all people feel welcome and part of a group and help them feel worth something.

You can do it. I have faith in you, my man.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of putting together my assmap which highlights the luscious terrain of the rolling hills surrounding my scrumptious golden star and where people of note grabbed, accidentally brushed up against, or kissed my buttocks while they were passed out on booze or drugs.  I could set up a stand on a busy corner in Beverly Hills and tap into some of that sweet star map money, maybe make an "Assmap To Homey's Star" sign of my own.

library.ucla.edu
 
stevenboof
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UberDave: I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.

There's some freaking dots on East Texas.  If a single, fully modern garbed, Iranian walked into East Texas, that entire side of the state would cammo-out and arm up.

/More so than usual.


I like the dot that is on Toledo. You just know that was some old guy that watched too much MASH and thought Klinger was Iranian.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Am I the only person in America what speaks Farsi?


I used to know some like Sharmutta but the definition was "a whore" and I thought it was Sh*t . Like, this old egg salad is Sharmutta , I better add some mayonnaise to make it sell better.
 
grayshark3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Fark user image


That is sadly accurate
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many Iranians can identify Texas on a map?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I graduated private religious schools all the way to public college. When I went to public college I was amazed how stupid some of the public highschool students were. I don't which religious schools you speak of.  The ones I went to had students going to MIT and Cal Tech every year.


I'm not entirely certain Jesuit schools count as religious.  They certainly seem more open to debate than the protestant schools.
 
August11
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel compassion for adults who fail such quizzes. That must be a dim, intimidating world to live in.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: How many Iranians can identify Texas on a map?


Considering the number that went to flight school there in the pre-9/11 days?  A number with a comma in it for sure.
 
August11
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: American-Irish eyes: I graduated private religious schools all the way to public college. When I went to public college I was amazed how stupid some of the public highschool students were. I don't which religious schools you speak of.  The ones I went to had students going to MIT and Cal Tech every year.

I'm not entirely certain Jesuit schools count as religious.  They certainly seem more open to debate than the protestant schools.


The Jesuits I was raised by were by far the best educators I have ever known. They were constantly shocking us out of our vegetable stupor. Half I wanted to impress, so I studied hard; half I thought might kill me, so I studied hard.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


Maybe. But remember we're in a country where a significant majority of the adult population are consistently found to be unable to pass a dumbed down version of the "Citizenship Test", which requires a score of 60% where the difficulty level is "Who is the President", "how long is a presidential term", "name one branch of government" or "name one problem that led to the civil war" ("states rights" and "economic reasons" are acceptable answers in addition to the obvious).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm willing to believe that people could get Iran confused with some other Middle Eastern country, maybe even the Central Asian former Soviet republics. But I'm pretty sure a fair few of these...
Fark user image
Fark user image
...were just taking the piss.


Wow.....so many morons.

I don't know where to begin.....but I'll start with this one:

Who is the idiot who thought that Iran was just off the coast from Jacksonville, Florida?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I like the dot that is on Toledo. You just know that was some old guy that watched too much MASH and thought Klinger was Iranian.



You took that joke way too Farr.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How many can place all 50 states correctly?



I can.

Although my best moment was in 7th grade social studies...we had a test on all the countries in Africa and their capital cities.  IIRC, I had a really good score...if it wasn't 100%, it was close.

Fark user image
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Is it between Iraq and a hard place?


Well now that you mention it....

i.imgur.com


Yeah I'd say it was pretty hard for the soviets and then we went in for a few years and are still at it.
 
