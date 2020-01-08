 Skip to content
(Cancer.org)   The cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991 to 2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop in cancer mortality ever reported. Still no cure for - wait a second   (pressroom.cancer.org) divider line
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will never be a "cure for cancer"
There will be many treatments for many cancers. So let's focus on finding as many treatments as possible to help as many people as possible.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this isn't just because people are dying of something else instead...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: I hope this isn't just because people are dying of something else instead...


Like age? I realize it is a population based statistic, but given our cells lose thier telomere caps, and just aging increases cancer risk, as our top heavy population ages off and dies, it stands to reason cancer rates do decline.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really good news and we need more of this to show that SCIENCE WORKS! Did any of this triumphant result stem from the use of crystals, the power of Jesus prayer or denying vaccines? Nope! barely a mention on the news? Yup! I was actually surprised Joking Moe ( Morning Joe ) mentioned this.

/ Well done humans BUT YOU STILL FEEL IT'S ALL TOO LATE AND THE SPACE BANKERS ARE COMING TO COLLECT!
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet, I keep losing friends to cancer.

/F*ck Cancer
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably why:

https://gizmodo.com/alcohol-is-killin​g​-more-americans-than-ever-1840862638

Thanks, Trump
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Above all else, fark cancer

We have all lost family and friends to the various cancers. fark cancer

But cancer treatment is improving so very very much. My dad went through chemo for lymphoma. It kicked his ass for a bit but he is strong and healthy now. My father in law was successfully treated for a very aggressive (but caught very early) prostate cancer. My mom had a bit of skin cancer that was dealt with by the flick of a dermatologist's scalpel.

But I have also lost friends who were way too young.

fark cancer. And keep on farking cancer. Because we are starting to win some.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Arkanaut: I hope this isn't just because people are dying of something else instead...

Like age? I realize it is a population based statistic, but given our cells lose thier telomere caps, and just aging increases cancer risk, as our top heavy population ages off and dies, it stands to reason cancer rates do decline.


Age would be nice, because it would mean old people are dying peacefully in their sleep instead being wracked by pain from tumors or even chemo. But I'm worried about things like drug overdoses, violent crime, and suicide - i.e. people are dying too young to get cancer, from a sick society.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: THE SPACE BANKERS ARE COMING TO COLLECT!


User name checks out.
 
Muta
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Overall cancer death rates dropped by an average of 1.5% per year during the most recent decade of data (2008-2017), continuing a trend that began in the early 1990s and resulting in the 29% drop in cancer mortality in that time.

Could this be the result of a reduction in smoking?
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bubbles_nw2003: and yet, I keep losing friends to cancer.

/F*ck Cancer


Maybe it's you.
 
camaroash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oxygen metabolism causes cancer.

However!:// I'm interning with a company that's working on making it less of a "thing".

/ Purely out of seething hatred for "Big Pharma".
// Hatred/Disdain is an underrated motivator.
/// AshySlashy hatchet and saw!
 
Meez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bruce McCulloch causes cancer, but he did say he was sorry
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I hope this isn't just because people are dying of something else instead...


Suicide. DWI. Drugs. Pills.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Arkanaut: AppleOptionEsc: Arkanaut: I hope this isn't just because people are dying of something else instead...

Like age? I realize it is a population based statistic, but given our cells lose thier telomere caps, and just aging increases cancer risk, as our top heavy population ages off and dies, it stands to reason cancer rates do decline.

Age would be nice, because it would mean old people are dying peacefully in their sleep instead being wracked by pain from tumors or even chemo. But I'm worried about things like drug overdoses, violent crime, and suicide - i.e. people are dying too young to get cancer, from a sick society.


Winner winner chicken dinner 😋
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Muta: Overall cancer death rates dropped by an average of 1.5% per year during the most recent decade of data (2008-2017), continuing a trend that began in the early 1990s and resulting in the 29% drop in cancer mortality in that time.

Could this be the result of a reduction in smoking?


Reduction in smoking is part of it. But there are also many fundamental advances in both traditional chemotherapies/radiotherapies and new immunotherapies. Lung cancer is one type that has shown promise for using drugs to turn the immune response against the tumor (my area of research). These therapies have had transformative results on melanoma and some blood cancers too. More recently, the ability to engineer immune cells that are then re-infused to patients has resulted in remarkable cures for some types of lymphoma. We are living in a remarkable era of molecular medicine. For the first time we can begin to understand not only different types of cancer but also the very specific cancer of a single person - therapies can be tailored to the individual. It's hard work and requires bright minds from many fields (thank you brilliant millennial computer scientists and programmers who have made old dog scientists like me 10x more effective!).
 
