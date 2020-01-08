 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   As the rest of the world enters 2020, one Minnesota town is still debating whether they're ready to enter the '90s   (twincities.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, they can keep in touch with one another.  On the other hand, they don't want their wives getting hold of them when the walleye are runnin'.

Catlenfell
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My buddy lived there for a couple years.  His phone was fine. Except in the basement.
The only place the his wife and I could get a signal was in front of the livingroom window.
No one ever got a signal in the basement.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There, at the top of Nason Hill, he sits in his 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, dubbed the "Man Van," and conducts business.
"I have to plan my whole day around how I'm going to find cell service for any kind of mobile communication," said Anderson, who works as a technology adviser to electronics and Fortune 500 companies. "If I'm driving home, and I'm on a call I can't interrupt, I just park and finish there. I've spent a couple of hours parked up on the top of the hill doing business."

Paul does level 1 tech support and has never touched a woman.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pogs are the devil's handiwork.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, I didn't want a cell phone in 2003 when I went to college and my parents insisted I get one.  Of course, it was just a flip phone.  Since they wanted it for their own sanity and they were paying the bills, I accepted with reservations.

The idea of being available 24/7 for phone calls didn't really appeal to me.  Particularly when I already had a landline in my dorm room..

Meez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will they have to climb a cellular tower and share one common phone at the top  ?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akya: I'll be honest, I didn't want a cell phone in 2003 when I went to college and my parents insisted I get one.  Of course, it was just a flip phone.  Since they wanted it for their own sanity and they were paying the bills, I accepted with reservations.

The idea of being available 24/7 for phone calls didn't really appeal to me.  Particularly when I already had a landline in my dorm room..

I got my first Motorola flip phone in 1997 and I remember routinely NOT taking it with me when I went out.  Grocery store? Nope.  Bar? Nope!  Road trip? Yes.  They were too bulky to put in your pocket and too expensive to leave laying around.
 
Report