Jeez, get a room
26
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason that made me think of Patrick Stewart in Lifeforce...
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby. I really didn't need to eat lunch today.

NSFL.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grow up, Twitter people. What were you expecting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good think they weren't on fark cam.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: For some reason that made me think of Patrick Stewart in Lifeforce...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Patrick Stewart was in Lifeforce?

/as well as other people?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of jealous people not getting any
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just stretching out her jaw for the beej he was expecting later for spending the $$ for a Knicks game.

/ Has subby never heard of "Blowjob Seats"?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was sharing his lunch. Bird-style.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought public displays of affection were awkward so I told the two people laying on the sidewalk making out and dry-humping to "get a room".

Only then did I realize....they were homeless.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good ol'-fashioned display of public infection!
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they were doing it to be funny. You can see the woman laugh near the end.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIT SUM YAO MING!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, geeze, did people get too "affectionate" on your camera intended to inspire and then broadcast PDA to the entire stadium and viewing audience? You know, the one that kind of creepily bullies people into acting by spotlighting them in front of everyone and implying that they should act? Oh, I'm so sorry that you got grossed out by the consequences of your shiatty idea. Maybe you should stop doing that.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fundamentally new methods of human communication and thought will have to be invented in order to grasp the complexities inherent to this article.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: For some reason that made me think of Patrick Stewart in Lifeforce...


OMFG!! ME TOO!!!

Whoops, phrasing.
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she was going all in for the kiss.  she's an over achiever for sure..  she's goin balls deep for some tongue.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
🙄 There are so many places you can take jokes for what appears to be a couple where the girlfriend has a flexible jaw. Most of them naughty.

Example 1. That's what you get for dating a guy with a nickname "Mr. Big".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the classic
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great! Now I'm aroused at work
 
pwkpete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It would have been awesome if she hurled like she looked like she was gonna.
 
Meez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
less of a kiss and more of a chewing gum recovery effort
 
Iowan73
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

munko: she was going all in for the kiss.  she's an over achiever for sure..  she's goin balls deep for some tongue.


If she can reach his balls through his throat, that is going deep.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To think what he would have gotten if he had classed it up and had taken her to a 16-20 Nets game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report