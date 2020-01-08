 Skip to content
(BBC)   It's 2020 already. Where are my hoverboards and reverse microwaves?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Microwave oven  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy1: "Hey, want a beer?"
Guy2: "Sure!"
Guy1: "Ok...let me just pop it into my reverse microwave here...." (clicks buttons...whirring heard)
KA-FARKING-BOOOM!!!
Guy2: (covered in beer) "Thanks for the beer, ass-munch."
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great if it works! Nothing worse than warm beer. 🤔
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse Microwave wasn't lost on me. Well played.

Haggard - Reverse Microwave
Youtube haan3Tz0SJk
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought of this in the late 70's. Although I called it the Timowave.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A reverse microwave is one that converts molten potatoes to frozen in seconds, right?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Monkey butlers. For real. That was a prediction back in the early 20th for our current time. Number Two On This List. OK they say chauffeurs but generally the same idea. No monkey butlers. We do, however, have robot cat butts so there's that.

/ The first step towards Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Annnnnnd I forget to link -- that's what happens when i have to go to the can mid-post.

Monkey Chauffeurs

/ There, i hope.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Juno reverse microwave has a price of $300.

I'll stick to the tried and true method of tossing a can or bottle in ice water and give it a few spins to get it cold in a hurry.  If you're in an absolute hurry you can add some salt to the ice.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still waiting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What?  No cool tag?
 
Report