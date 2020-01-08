 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   "Wow, nice Rack"   (foxnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Hunting, Brian Butcher, Deer, typical score, Official, Kansas bowhunter, Butcher shot, large whitetail  
•       •       •

1092 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 6:20 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that was crazy.. this is a nice rack..
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

too bad it didn't work, though
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Must have drank out of the nuke plant river from The Simpsons.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
well, it made me click it...
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark Fox "News." They need to wither and die for the sake of the country.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mutagens?  In MY breadbasket?

It's more likely than you think.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a mystical and unique creature!

Let's kill it.
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...and earning Butcher the fourth highest-scoring non-typical whitetail harvest in the world "

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait. What the hell did those other three kill? Anime monsters?
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So a Radstag?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eravior: "...and earning Butcher the fourth highest-scoring non-typical whitetail harvest in the world "

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wait. What the hell did those other three kill? Anime monsters?


Superhero mutants, just like this one.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dammit Fireball, quit goofing around and put your tongue back in your mouth so we can take a serious picture. This is for the record books!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: What a mystical and unique creature!

Let's kill it.


They shed their antlers this time of year anyway.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Delilah - Go [RAK Session]
Youtube LQ2OJp93SV0
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
let's get mad about a prey animal getting preyed upon.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The balls are the cheapest meat.


/They're under a buck.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am guessing that there was some kind of antler cancer involved and that it is probably not a good idea to eat that venison.
 
nanim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eravior: "...and earning Butcher the fourth highest-scoring non-typical whitetail harvest in the world "
[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wait. What the hell did those other three kill? Anime monsters?
---


The 10 Largest Non-Typical Whitetail Deer of All Time
Youtube dGrUTUtQBiI
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ellen DeGeneres - Stand Up Routine about Deer Hunters
Youtube 0jNMq5k2thU
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DadvM​j​hV2hI
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: What a mystical and unique creature!

Let's kill it.


Normally I'd agree with you, but

1) They shed their antlers
2) It probably was terribly uncomfortable for the animal
3) They were bow hunting, which is actually respectable in my book.

Hunting isn't something I'm interested in, but it serves the animals as much as the humans.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Took this long? Fark you are slipping.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: let's get mad about a prey animal getting preyed upon.


..and turned into a video game, complete with "high score"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nanim: Eravior: "...and earning Butcher the fourth highest-scoring non-typical whitetail harvest in the world "
[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wait. What the hell did those other three kill? Anime monsters?
---

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dGrUTUtQ​BiI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=66&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


I do like how the #1 and #2 records, all time, were antlers that were just found/picked up, rather than having to slaughter the owner to further their antler competition. i'd be fine with people harvesting ivory from elephant skeletons that had already lay dead for years as well.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're real, and they're spectacular.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report