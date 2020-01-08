 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Iran's missiles are better than North Korea's. Although some of them landed 70 miles away from their target, and some failed to explode, none of them ended up in the Sea of Japan   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shot old missiles to make room for the new ones Russia is going to give them.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: They shot old missiles to make room for the new ones Russia is going to give them.


No, they fired those, too. Russian missiles mostly hit Ukrainian airliners.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not clicking on FailOnline. Is this yet another article where we hawhawhaw that the missile only went to that same exact spot and ignore how high it went as if trajectory starting angle and apex position mean nothing in terms of the actual reach of a ballistic missile?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here we go again?
 
