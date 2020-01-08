 Skip to content
(NPR)   New satellite photos show the damage at Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq from Iranian missiles   (npr.org) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These blast points... too accurate for Sand People. Only Imperial stormtroopers are so precise.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have targeted their missiles so that the blast points spelled out an insulting message to Trump. Something about his hair or being fat. That would have had some style to it, at least.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a demonstration.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 450x253]


And yet the DoD will whine about millions of dollars in equipment lost in the damaged buildings.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Extensive"
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the twitter thread https://twitter.com/ArmsContro​lWonk/st​atus/1214975123804917760?s=20

Message received.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 625x353]


"Haha, you missed me!"
*Last Canadian bomber takes out the final Baldwin*
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected the damage to be well clear of any structures like they deliberately aimed wide.

These look like a swing and a miss.
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... it's over.  No further escalations by US or Iran.  We'll make it to the weekend and maybe get laid.  Whoop!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because people won't read the article or tweet:

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, NPR.  You crack me up.  "precise enough to hit individual buildings "

Yeah, if you lob enough bombs into a several square mile area full of buildings, you might hit one.  Doesn't mean you were trying for that building.

Congrats Iran, you got a fabric clamshell hangar!
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: They should have targeted their missiles so that the blast points spelled out an insulting message to Trump. Something about his hair or being fat. That would have had some style to it, at least.


Should have blasted a dick and balls into the sand. Maybe with an "LOL" next to it for good measure.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which smoke alarm company made those weapons?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so little greenery in the photo. A few trees and ponds could really help spruce the place up.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanBurenBoy: I expected the damage to be well clear of any structures like they deliberately aimed wide.

These look like a swing and a miss.


What are you talking about? They took out every building they targeted. The twitter thread I linked shows before and after comparisons. 

Before

Fark user imageView Full Size


After

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's just one of the areas, but if you look that's 6 different structures taken out with direct hits.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flynn80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The buildings we're tallying now seem to be used for storing aircraft," he says.

Are we sure it wasn't more mishaps with F-35's?
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: What are you talking about? They took out every building they targeted.


You know those buildings were targeted how?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flynn80: "The buildings we're tallying now seem to be used for storing aircraft," he says.

Are we sure it wasn't more mishaps with F-35's?


What? Does it rain indoors over there?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These are precise strikes.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome, Iran just performed the kind of "proportional response" that the international community will support.

First time this has been used against the US that I can remember, and this clearly paints the US as the aggressor here.  Iran gets to be the adult in the room.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do their targeting systems work?  GPS?
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Click Click D'oh: Lol, NPR.  You crack me up.  "precise enough to hit individual buildings "

Yeah, if you lob enough bombs into a several square mile area full of buildings, you might hit one.  Doesn't mean you were trying for that building.

Congrats Iran, you got a fabric clamshell hangar!


Good thing we never keep anything under those!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Click Click D'oh: Lol, NPR.  You crack me up.  "precise enough to hit individual buildings "

Yeah, if you lob enough bombs into a several square mile area full of buildings, you might hit one.  Doesn't mean you were trying for that building.

Congrats Iran, you got a fabric clamshell hangar!


Except they predominantly appear to have "randomly" hit aircraft hangers.  And randomly hit them dead center.
Bet you dollars to donuts that several of the hangers in question cover drones, and that others probably are used to service or repair drones.

You know drones?  The things that were used to kill their general?

This absolutely was sending a message, and they did it damned well I'd say.    They hit a military target, with precision, in the process demonstrating the accuracy of their weapons and (I'd wager) the degree of intel they have about the goings-on within the U.S. base.  We don't know what those buildings were, but I'm 100% confident the Iranians did.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: VanBurenBoy: I expected the damage to be well clear of any structures like they deliberately aimed wide.

These look like a swing and a miss.

What are you talking about? They took out every building they targeted. The twitter thread I linked shows before and after comparisons. 

Before

[Fark user image 503x273]

After

[Fark user image 505x276]

That's just one of the areas, but if you look that's 6 different structures taken out with direct hits.


What's really impressive is that they know what's going to be there on Christmas 2020.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

MrBallou: These blast points... too accurate for Sand People. Only Imperial stormtroopers are so precise.


That line of dialog always amuses me now.
As shiatty as stormtroopers are at markmanship, the sand people must not be able to hit the ground with their hats.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 450x253]


Over in the bewbs.
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Trump was especially jovial when it was over. Like, too jovial. Like, he knew it wasn't going to be a serious strike.

Anyone else think that Iran did this 'demonstration' to soothe the populace, perhaps in coordination with the US?

Now Trump can turn around and say how he diverted what was certainly going to be WW3, see how marvelous he is, and Iran can posture about striking and killing many American soldiers, it's just the American press isn't reporting casualties.

I hate being so cynical.
 
Mr Lunch-Lady
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Looks like they were targeting the flight line. That was my camp from 2005-2007.

I can't see the pyramid that was in the riverbed. That is where the majority of us slept.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thehobbes: VanBurenBoy: I expected the damage to be well clear of any structures like they deliberately aimed wide.

These look like a swing and a miss.

What are you talking about? They took out every building they targeted. The twitter thread I linked shows before and after comparisons. 

Before

[Fark user image 503x273]

After

[Fark user image 505x276]

That's just one of the areas, but if you look that's 6 different structures taken out with direct hits.


Having been in the military for a long time, my keen eye sees that a *critical* piece of infrastructure was taken out in this attack. You should NOT minimize this, on the mission and operational effectiveness. OMG!! Serious Bizness

Before
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


farm7.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Considering what they could have done. This seems remarkably restrained.
And where the hell was our missile defense?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's so little greenery in the photo. A few trees and ponds could really help spruce the place up.


I was deployed there back in 06, there was a cool oasis a mile or so past the fence that had a Russian jet pulled into it with nothing but the tail visible.
Prior to getting out of dodge the Iraqis moved their aircraft to all kinds of wild spots to prevent them from being harmed (I guess?) they also had aircraft engines as road blocks and artillery pieces scattered around. My guess was to space them out and away from other targets but who knows.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: thehobbes: What are you talking about? They took out every building they targeted.

You know those buildings were targeted how?


See the circles around them? Duh.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: These are precise strikes.


Okay there Iran, calm down

For everyone else, what you are looking at are called Rubb Hangars.  They are the military aviation equivalent of a tent.  Fabric stretched over a metal frame.

What you are seeing in the photos is some burned canvas.

Yeah, Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles and burned some canvas.

Warthog: Except they predominantly appear to have "randomly" hit aircraft hangers.  And randomly hit them dead center.


Or, those are what we see burned from explosive debris where other buildings wouldn't have burned... because, tents.

Warthog: Bet you dollars to donuts that several of the hangers in question cover drones, and that others probably are used to service or repair drones.


I mean... other than the helicopters parked near them in all the pictures...


Warthog: This absolutely was sending a message, and they did it damned well I'd say.    They hit a military target, with precision, in the process demonstrating the accuracy of their weapons and (I'd wager) the degree of intel they have about the goings-on within the U.S. base.


Where are the other missiles?

I mean, it's easy to claim you were super duper accurate if you don't show the misses.
 
hi13760
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Little known fact that the u.s. lacks a good short and medium range anti-air. The defense industry will surely point this out and "offer" their help.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: lolmao500: These are precise strikes.

Okay there Iran, calm down

For everyone else, what you are looking at are called Rubb Hangars.  They are the military aviation equivalent of a tent.  Fabric stretched over a metal frame.

What you are seeing in the photos is some burned canvas.

Yeah, Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles and burned some canvas.

Warthog: Except they predominantly appear to have "randomly" hit aircraft hangers.  And randomly hit them dead center.

Or, those are what we see burned from explosive debris where other buildings wouldn't have burned... because, tents.

Warthog: Bet you dollars to donuts that several of the hangers in question cover drones, and that others probably are used to service or repair drones.

I mean... other than the helicopters parked near them in all the pictures...


Warthog: This absolutely was sending a message, and they did it damned well I'd say.    They hit a military target, with precision, in the process demonstrating the accuracy of their weapons and (I'd wager) the degree of intel they have about the goings-on within the U.S. base.

Where are the other missiles?

I mean, it's easy to claim you were super duper accurate if you don't show the misses.


And it's easy to say the missiles hit nothing when you know nothing of what was in the structures.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thehobbes: VanBurenBoy: I expected the damage to be well clear of any structures like they deliberately aimed wide.

These look like a swing and a miss.

What are you talking about? They took out every building they targeted. The twitter thread I linked shows before and after comparisons.

Before

[Fark user image 503x273]

After

[Fark user image 505x276]

That's just one of the areas, but if you look that's 6 different structures taken out with direct hits.


Yeah, on second glance I see 4 structures hit out of the 5 circles on the image - that is better than I would have expected.  And the far-right one - I can't tell if there was a building there or not.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: lolmao500: These are precise strikes.

Okay there Iran, calm down

For everyone else, what you are looking at are called Rubb Hangars.  They are the military aviation equivalent of a tent.  Fabric stretched over a metal frame.

What you are seeing in the photos is some burned canvas.

Yeah, Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles and burned some canvas.

Warthog: Except they predominantly appear to have "randomly" hit aircraft hangers.  And randomly hit them dead center.

Or, those are what we see burned from explosive debris where other buildings wouldn't have burned... because, tents.

Warthog: Bet you dollars to donuts that several of the hangers in question cover drones, and that others probably are used to service or repair drones.

I mean... other than the helicopters parked near them in all the pictures...


Warthog: This absolutely was sending a message, and they did it damned well I'd say.    They hit a military target, with precision, in the process demonstrating the accuracy of their weapons and (I'd wager) the degree of intel they have about the goings-on within the U.S. base.

Where are the other missiles?

I mean, it's easy to claim you were super duper accurate if you don't show the misses.


Just assume they are accurate. We are dealing with a fairly well equipped country with weapons that work.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fern Crest: Trump was especially jovial when it was over. Like, too jovial. Like, he knew it wasn't going to be a serious strike.

Anyone else think that Iran did this 'demonstration' to soothe the populace, perhaps in coordination with the US?

Now Trump can turn around and say how he diverted what was certainly going to be WW3, see how marvelous he is, and Iran can posture about striking and killing many American soldiers, it's just the American press isn't reporting casualties.

I hate being so cynical.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The statement is simple. "We have a CEP under 10', just like you do."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hi13760: Little known fact that the u.s. lacks a good short and medium range anti-air. The defense industry will surely point this out and "offer" their help.


And in 15 years they'll finally be fielding something that doesn't work, at 750% of the proposed cost.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: Considering what they could have done. This seems remarkably restrained.
And where the hell was our missile defense?


Protecting saudi oil fields duh
 
JAYoung
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hi13760: Little known fact that the u.s. lacks a good short and medium range anti-air. The defense industry will surely point this out and "offer" their help.


We could get Iron Dome from the Israelis, but they must be holding out for a few more billion in aid.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: How do their targeting systems work?  GPS?


Russian system, probably.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fern Crest: Trump was especially jovial when it was over. Like, too jovial. Like, he knew it wasn't going to be a serious strike.

Anyone else think that Iran did this 'demonstration' to soothe the populace, perhaps in coordination with the US?

Now Trump can turn around and say how he diverted what was certainly going to be WW3, see how marvelous he is, and Iran can posture about striking and killing many American soldiers, it's just the American press isn't reporting casualties.

I hate being so cynical.


Yeah, fark that general! He was always parking in the Revolutionary Guard spaces.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: How do their targeting systems work?  GPS?


The Persians invented arithmetic so they're probably really good at ballistics. (Greek math was largely based on geometry.)
 
