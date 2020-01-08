 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   This fashion company makes matching outfits for humans and lizards, taking "twinning" to a whole new (scaly) level   (okwhatever.org) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ufoinsight.comView Full Size


Watching you reading this
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should make switching back and forth much easier for Zuckerberg.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny we have a lizard that does get dressed up in occasion........the lady is "Bi-Polar.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess that's that. I've run out of reasons not to get a lizard.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I didn't anything for plus sized lizards...............#fatshaminglizar​ds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't covering a cold-blooded creature so that it can't sun itself be detrimental to said creature?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like a fashion trend that's likely to be here today, and guano tomorrow.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

patowen: [ufoinsight.com image 768x355]

Watching you reading this


Who is.
 
