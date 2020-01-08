 Skip to content
(CNN)   Newlywed couple making plans to move out of public housing and stop living off of taxpayer money   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle, PRINCE Harry, Royal family, close friends  
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline, Subby.  Much better than the others.  Glad this one got the green.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who cares about those two.........I sure as shoo-in don't care!!!!
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want the lifestyle without having to do the "work".
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know,

Harry is a pilot certified in rotorcraft, so his skill are in demand in Canada for search and rescue.

Meghan is already experienced in acting and television, so I'm sure she can connect with CBC on some educational or cultural productions.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear McDowell's is hiring.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Princess Diana bore "an heir and a spare". You know in America, the Vice-President is, well you know. Until, until, until, you know. Not that anything's happening to older brother, but you know.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 250x272]

Who cares about those two.........I sure as shoo-in don't care!!!!


So... I'm trying to figure out if you care or not. That's what I hate about FARK.  No one ever just tells us what they're feeling or thinking.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we really need is for brantgoose to weigh in here on their options.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 250x272]

Who cares about those two.........I sure as shoo-in don't care!!!!


Thank you for not saying shoe-in (sic).
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Excellent headline, Subby.  Much better than the others.  Glad this one got the green.


As one of the others, I agree wholeheartedly.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Insain2: [Fark user image 250x272]

Who cares about those two.........I sure as shoo-in don't care!!!!

Thank you for not saying shoe-in (sic).


Indeed.  Boot-in-anus is more on point for Insain2.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The life of a Royal has to be unbelievably tedious. It would be like having to pretend to be happy and polite while attending a never-ending stream of cocktail parties and PTA meetings every day for the rest of your life.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hope this young couple can land on their feet. It can be rough out there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for them. Get away from that craziness.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The life of a Royal has to be unbelievably tedious. It would be like having to pretend to be happy and polite while attending a never-ending stream of cocktail parties and PTA meetings every day for the rest of your life.


As long as there's a driver, sign me up.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They've both, and especially her, lived nearly normal lives in the real world. The Royal lifestyle must be boring AF. Glad they saw the light early.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
img.timeinc.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like Wally and Eddie did
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

I guess that goes with marrying a 'merican
 
Surpheon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SansNeural: I know,

Harry is a pilot certified in rotorcraft, so his skill are in demand in Canada for search and rescue.

Meghan is already experienced in acting and television, so I'm sure she can connect with CBC on some educational or cultural productions.


Meghan was estimated to be worth about $5 million when she got married. Move to the right part of Canada and that may be f-u money. Their ability to easily make a very comfortable living as something other than A Royal may have had something to do with this decision...
 
RocketRay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't blame them.  The racist tabloids (looking at you Daily Fail) should go fsck themselves.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: jjorsett: The life of a Royal has to be unbelievably tedious. It would be like having to pretend to be happy and polite while attending a never-ending stream of cocktail parties and PTA meetings every day for the rest of your life.

As long as there's a driver, sign me up.


Well, there is..............
....but it's Prince Philip
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's gotta go right up the Queen's ass, sideways.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

catmandu: They want the lifestyle without having to do the "work".


They're giving up the lifestyle, that's the point of the article. They want to work and be financially independent, aka, no more living on the British taxpayer's tuppence.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: catmandu: They want the lifestyle without having to do the "work".

They're giving up the lifestyle, that's the point of the article. They want to work and be financially independent, aka, no more living on the British taxpayer's tuppence.


Haha, they still are not going to work
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Hey, Princess Diana bore "an heir and a spare". You know in America, the Vice-President is, well you know. Until, until, until, you know. Not that anything's happening to older brother, but you know.


Harry is no longer the spare. Will and his children are all ahead of Harry. He will never have to worry about being king.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for them. I hope it works out.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's got millions in inheritance without any public funds. She must be quite wealthy as well.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The life of a Royal has to be unbelievably tedious. It would be like having to pretend to be happy and polite while attending a never-ending stream of cocktail parties and PTA meetings every day for the rest of your life.


All whilst dodging paparazi and the insatiable british press who will never get over that a mixed-race American was brought into the family
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Hey, Princess Diana bore "an heir and a spare". You know in America, the Vice-President is, well you know. Until, until, until, you know. Not that anything's happening to older brother, but you know.


Yeah, but Hewitt was never in line for the throne, so not really a spare.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkVader: [img.timeinc.net image 307x409]


You could say that the royal family did Nazi that coming.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's gotta go right up the Queen's ass, sideways.


If true, why?  There've been bigger "embarrassments" to the crown before.  I know my opinion doesn't count, but I would certainly consider Andrew and Charles as embarrassing.  Probably Philip too, in his dotage.

And Harry is pretty far down on the ascension to the crown list.  Let Willy and Whatshername be the Royals in the spotlight and let Harry and Meghan be Canadians if they want to.  Assuming their French is good enough to immigrate ;)
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RocketRay: Can't blame them.  The racist tabloids (looking at you Daily Fail) should go fsck themselves.


This.   Always this.   They have been brutal to her (and him for marrying her).   I checked the comments on a few of them, foul and mean.

I have read that both of the Princes blame the press for their mother's death.  William has to suck it up as it's part of his role.  Harry doesn't have to.   And as was pointed out above, they both have their "own money".
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I figured this would be about an American couple getting kicked out of public housing because the combined income from their six part-time minimum wage jobs meant they made too much to live there.

Glad I was wrong.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The life of a Royal has to be unbelievably tedious. It would be like having to pretend to be happy and polite while attending a never-ending stream of cocktail parties and PTA meetings every day for the rest of your life.


"to pretend to be happy and polite"

So just like the people who work at those cocktail parties every day, except with immense sums of money and privilege.

Yeah, I can see how being rich and having to act like anyone who works in retail would be such a great burden.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yoo've done well subby
 
nanim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since they expect their security costs to be borne by the taxpayers, Canada is not interested in having them as perms.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Nick Nostril: That's gotta go right up the Queen's ass, sideways.

If true, why?  There've been bigger "embarrassments" to the crown before.  I know my opinion doesn't count, but I would certainly consider Andrew and Charles as embarrassing.  Probably Philip too, in his dotage.

And Harry is pretty far down on the ascension to the crown list.  Let Willy and Whatshername be the Royals in the spotlight and let Hank and Meg be Canadians if they want to.  Assuming their French is good enough to immigrate ;)


/correcting myself
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is almost 2 years still newlywed?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I do not care about the Royal family.  On the other hand, I have a strong suspicion about why certain older royals may be snubbing the young couple.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Brewster: Is almost 2 years still newlywed?


For the purposes of a good Fark headline, I accept it.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wheee. Murkins.

They don't live off the public purse. Even without the billions of yen she has from her years as an actress, or the blood money he got from mommy, the money they lived on was not tax money, did not come from the treasury, and was not and never has been the people's money. Google is good for more than just mature pregnant Asian hotties in rubber porn. You can also find out about the Royal Whatsijigget.

And just fyi he's now 6th in line, and big black dogs and crazy nannies have recently been outlawed.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whatshisname: He's got millions in inheritance without any public funds.


Found this:

"Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Despite us placing him below his brother in this list (older sibling wins out, sorry Harry), the Duke of Sussex is actually neck-and-neck with his brother. The culmination of his military salaries, and his inheritance from his mother and great-grandmother put his net worth at $56 million AUD."

That's $38.5M USD.  A nice piece of cash, but not really "fark you" money in today's world.  Expect $5M residences in both Britain and the US (if they go with London and NYC or LA), with a smaller place in Canada.  24/7 security team (which might be covered by the UK).  Caretakers for the residences.  Personal staff (secretary, driver, etc.), probably to be paid by them.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SansNeural: I know,

Harry is a pilot certified in rotorcraft, so his skill are in demand in Canada for search and rescue.

Meghan is already experienced in acting and television, so I'm sure she can connect with CBC on some educational or cultural productions.


Perhaps they'll open a North American branch of the family business.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
