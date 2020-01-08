 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Boeing: "Um, can we have our black box from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 back?" Iran: "Nope"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.


Accidentally?  I'd like to see the passenger manifest.  Too many coinkydinks fir my tastes.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well that pretty much ends any civil collection against Boeing.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine-bound Boeing plane crashes in Iran, killing all on board


Three iceberg tips in one headline.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.


Well, it wouldn't be the first time an Iranian airliner was accidentally shot down, would it?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.


Aw, you got war blue balls don't ya?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What do you need it for?  Iran is about to pray over it and then kick you in the nuts. For peace.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Accidentally?  I'd like to see the passenger manifest.  Too many coinkydinks fir my tastes.


Slightly under half the passengers were Iranians.

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-n​e​ws/iran-plane-crash-live-intl-hnk/inde​x.html
Victims from seven countries: The victims include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister.
 
puffy999
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Aw, you got war blue balls don't ya?


To be fair, if that were Iran trying to flex its muscle it came across a lot more like Melllvar than might.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.


isnt it Russia's MO to shoot down passenger jets going to Ukraine?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: asmodeus224: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Aw, you got war blue balls don't ya?

To be fair, if that were Iran trying to flex its muscle it came across a lot more like Melllvar than might.


Yup, Trump's presser was all strength and presidentiallishness.

Such Leader. Much Presidential.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.


More like Iran doesn't trust the U.S. (through Boeing) to be honest or forthcoming with the data or its analysis.  And I don't blame them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

isnt it Russia's MO to shoot down passenger jets going to Ukraine?


No, it's their MO to shoot down passenger jets flying over Ukraine.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Well, it wouldn't be the first time an Iranian airliner was accidentally shot down, would it?


No, but by Iran yes.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

isnt it Russia's MO to shoot down passenger jets going to Ukraine?


It's also the US's MO to shoot down passenger jets originating in Iran.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: PainInTheASP: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Accidentally?  I'd like to see the passenger manifest.  Too many coinkydinks fir my tastes.

Slightly under half the passengers were Iranians.

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-ne​ws/iran-plane-crash-live-intl-hnk/inde​x.html
Victims from seven countries: The victims include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister.


Iran's claiming that 147 of the victims were Iranian, suggesting lots of dual-citizens.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Accidentally?  I'd like to see the passenger manifest.  Too many coinkydinks fir my tastes.


Or WE did.

/old enough to remember the USS Vincennes
 
Marine1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

More like Iran doesn't trust the U.S. (through Boeing) to be honest or forthcoming with the data or its analysis.  And I don't blame them.


Well, if they don't want expert help, then we can't force them.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

More like Iran doesn't trust the U.S. (through Boeing) to be honest or forthcoming with the data or its analysis.  And I don't blame them.


Of course you don't.
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of the Canadians, about half were from Edmonton. (The number keeps going up)

CBC: Everybody in Edmonton that's of Iranian descent will know somebody that was on that flight link
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marine1: wxboy: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

More like Iran doesn't trust the U.S. (through Boeing) to be honest or forthcoming with the data or its analysis.  And I don't blame them.

Well, if they don't want expert help, then we can't force them.


If memory serves, the French or the British have the technology needed to read the black boxes.  The French are on decent terms with the Iranians, so they would probably be on the ground for technical support.
 
aungen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: PainInTheASP: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Accidentally?  I'd like to see the passenger manifest.  Too many coinkydinks fir my tastes.

Or WE did.


We haven't been targeting Iranian aircraft, to my knowledge.  Especially not on take-off, in Iran.  Unless there were no children on board.  Which would make it a very interesting coincidence, indeed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For some reason, Iran doesn't trust the US or US companies.

Cannot think of a single reason why they would feel that way.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: khitsicker: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

isnt it Russia's MO to shoot down passenger jets going to Ukraine?

No, it's their MO to shoot down passenger jets flying over Ukraine.


i mean it would of eventually been flying over Ukraine. hell and given the way 737's are falling out of the sky i would say maybe this is a case of self defense.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See, here's the thing.

It could have been shot down on purpose.
It could have been shot down by accident.
It could have crashed all by itself due to pilot error or mechanical failure.
All of these scenarios are equally likely.

But since Pres. Tittybaby has spent the last three days doing everything humanly possible to piss off Iran's leaders, we will NEVER KNOW, because now they have zero reason to cooperate with us or our putative allies. This is why even in the depths of war, you keep diplomatic channels open, and stupid people off the seats of power.
 
akula
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: PainInTheASP: Walker: More proof Iran knows they accidentally shot it down.

Accidentally?  I'd like to see the passenger manifest.  Too many coinkydinks fir my tastes.

Or WE did.

/old enough to remember the USS Vincennes


Way too far inland for it to have been any US asset.

I can see it being a local air defense commander who got an itchy trigger finger. It's not that far from an Iranian base.

Of course, it could also be an honest to God mechanical failure at a really inopportune time. We'll have to see how forthcoming Iran ends up being. I imagine Canada is going to want a lot of answers given how many of their citizens were on the plane, and they'll almost certainly release whatever they find out.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
if Iran doesn't want to hand it over, who cares? As long as they don't claim it was shot down by the US then it doesn't matter. They can deal with their own mess and figure out if it was bad maintenance or an itchy trigger finger.
Until the issue involves us, maybe, like everything else in the middle east, it's none of our farking business.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Suspicious plane crash looks suspicious. News at 11. Not handing over the black box? Suspicious. If the won't give it back to Boeing, at least give it to the Canadian government. They lost the most people in the crash.
 
NEDM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: Or WE did.

/old enough to remember the USS Vincennes


Yes, because the US is capable of shooting down aircraft taking off from Tehran without anyone knowing.  And ESPECIALLY without the Iranians immediately saying we did it.
 
NEDM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Brown Word: if Iran doesn't want to hand it over, who cares? As long as they don't claim it was shot down by the US then it doesn't matter. They can deal with their own mess and figure out if it was bad maintenance or an itchy trigger finger.
Until the issue involves us, maybe, like everything else in the middle east, it's none of our farking business.


By international treaty, since the plane was made by Boeing, it is indeed our business.  Airplane manufacturers have a vested interest in knowing about the causes of catastrophic failures in their aircraft, you see.
 
