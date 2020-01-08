 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Buoyant turtle puts fart story trifecta in play   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ChipNASA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fart trifecta in 3...2....1.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Calling an animal with intestinal problems "Rhea" seems pretty mean.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Last time they found a old turtle that was that dull of shiat they made him senate majority leader.
 
canavar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live on the west coast of Turkey and in 2014 or so, I helped rescue a sea turtle with the same problem! I was walking bayside and noticed a big sea turtle struggling. It took about 3 hours but eventually the coast guard got out there and brought it to shore. From there, they took it to the local zoo and they nursed it back to health and released it back to the sea 4 days later. It was a pretty amazing experience for me!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reptile farts are heinous
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So how exactly did they determine her age to be 100 years? Take a shell sample and count the rings?
Sounds like a rough estimate based on size and appearance
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: So how exactly did they determine her age to be 100 years? Take a shell sample and count the rings?
Sounds like a rough estimate based on size and appearance


Herp
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
100 years old? She's farted enough.
 
