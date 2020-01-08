 Skip to content
MJ Morning Show becomes a podcast and advertises on regular radio, its competitor
    Todd Schnitt, new MJ Morning Show, new morning radio show, episodes of a new podcast, social media, MJ Morning Show, Schnitt riffs, Tampa, Florida  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the MJ and BJ radio show? They sucked. Not as much as Bubba the Love Sponge but they sucked.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Todd "MJ" Schnitt is rolling out his new MJ Morning Show in pretty much the same way any big, new morning radio show would traditionally launch into a major market like Tampa Bay. He's planning...To continue reading, subscribe to The Tampa Bay Times.

I don't care if hes going to continue to read and subscribe to the Tampa Bay Times.  I'm certainly not.
 
jde
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This means he'll be far too busy, so we'll soon be treated to the Fark Sans Schnitt podcast?

/please
//pretty please
///bi-weekly morning show? dammit...
 
Zarathustra's Cat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jde: This means he'll be far too busy, so we'll soon be treated to the Fark Sans Schnitt podcast?

/please
//pretty please
///bi-weekly morning show? dammit...


I hope so, I listen to podcasts all day at work.  I can't stand Todd and refuse to listen.
 
