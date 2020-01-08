 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   A college degree still greatly increases graduates' earnings. The problem is that the debt wipes out that advantage, resulting in little or no boost to net worth   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like this analysis was performed by a history major.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So pick richer parents to be born to. Duh.
 
Kuta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or self worth.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This has been debated time and time again regardless of if a loan is involved or not due to the 4 years of unemployment getting a degree.

It's blatantly obvious that interest fees will have an effect.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just move to Canada and not pay it back.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In other words, it redirects the extra money you earn to the bankers.

Working exactly as planned.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: In other words, it redirects the extra money you earn to the bankers.

Working exactly as planned.


Tha's exactly right. What good are the poors if they aren't enriching the rich?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: In other words, it redirects the extra money you earn to the bankers.

Working exactly as planned.


Came here for this, leaving happily.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I borrowed money to get a master's degree in public policy so I can get work doing studies about whether it is worth it to borrow money to get a master's degree in public policy.

I'll let you know how that goes in a couple years.
 
gophurt [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the big takeaways for me:
Compared to 1970, consumer goods cost 4x more. College costs 14x
So the cost of college has increased disproportionately to everything else
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But you earn the money safely and sustainably, indoors, which is nice.

I did construction, I did oil field work, I was in the navy.  Then I went to college.  Life after college was better.  Plus fighting forest fires for 17 bucks an hour, 3 months out of they year might get you laid when you are 19, but in your 40's if that's still your job you might just go Burning Man one day so you can go out a hero.

/1 shot for every mention of "liberal arts"
//1 glass of wine for every mention of  "french literature"
///1 cockpunch for everyone who says they majored in "engineering"
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

metric: I borrowed money to get a master's degree in public policy so I can get work doing studies about whether it is worth it to borrow money to get a master's degree in public policy.

I'll let you know how that goes in a couple years.


That is one hell of a 'username checks out.'
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: But you earn the money safely and sustainably, indoors, which is nice.

I did construction, I did oil field work, I was in the navy.  Then I went to college.  Life after college was better.  Plus fighting forest fires for 17 bucks an hour, 3 months out of they year might get you laid when you are 19, but in your 40's if that's still your job you might just go Burning Man one day so you can go out a hero.

/1 shot for every mention of "liberal arts"
//1 glass of wine for every mention of  "french literature"
///1 cockpunch for everyone who says they majored in "engineering"


Burning Man was my old job.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lower cost college is still possible. It can be done. You've just got to be smart. Find a less prestigious school that costs less money than the best school you got into. Believe me when I say that most employers only care about the piece of paper, not necessarily where you got it. Find a public school close to where you live- you will likely get discounted tuition. Can you avoid living on campus? I realize this is NOT an option for everyone but can you find a school nearby that would allow you live at home? If so, bite the bullet and do it. It sucks but you will save a fortune. I did all of those things and I got a Bachelor's close to debt free. Or get an associate's degree at a dirt cheap community college and transfer to a better school for your bachelors- this will save you a fortune and will likely allow you to skip all the BS courses so you can focus 100% on your major. In hindsight I wish I had done that.

You aren't going to get the standard "college movie" experience, with dorms, seemingly endless free time to waste with your friends, frat parties, and freedom on par with adulthood, etc. But if you really can't live without that? Then get thee to a loan officer and enjoy your crippling debt. But I was on my own and debt free by 24. However I admit that I graduated 9 years ago now, so my information may be slightly out of date.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just another Heartland Weirdass:
///1 cockpunch for everyone who says they majored in "engineering"

Usually have to pay extra for that
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: So pick richer parents to be born to. Duh.


How about figure out how to pay your own way.  Colleges charge what they charge because they know idiots will borrow against everything they have to pay for their snowflakes college.  My parents helped my brother and sister a little because they got scholarships and they mostly helped with living expenses so they still had to get by on what they could borrow themselves through guaranteed student loans.  Me, being a C student at best my dad just said "the world needs ditch diggers too".  Not even paraphrasing, dad has never been subtle.  Worked a lot of part time manual labor crap before I decided school wasn't so bad after all. Rented a bedroom in a house and worked close to full time to pay for school and got near strait As.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

metric: Just another Heartland Weirdass: But you earn the money safely and sustainably, indoors, which is nice.

I did construction, I did oil field work, I was in the navy.  Then I went to college.  Life after college was better.  Plus fighting forest fires for 17 bucks an hour, 3 months out of they year might get you laid when you are 19, but in your 40's if that's still your job you might just go Burning Man one day so you can go out a hero.

/1 shot for every mention of "liberal arts"
//1 glass of wine for every mention of  "french literature"
///1 cockpunch for everyone who says they majored in "engineering"

Burning Man was my old job.


You sound hot.
 
geduld
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All the decent jobs I got were all due to prior work experience.

My Associate's in General Studies didn't help at all, but I did learn to play a mean harmonica in one class.
 
teylix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: In other words, it redirects the extra money you earn to the bankers.

Working exactly as planned.

Tha's exactly right. What good are the poors if they aren't enriching the rich?


Don't forget the universities themselves...
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gophurt: One of the big takeaways for me:
Compared to 1970, consumer goods cost 4x more. College costs 14x
So the cost of college has increased disproportionately to everything else


College, housing, healthcare. Pretty much anything with government secured loans. Now if they tied those loan increases to the cost of a average wage growing (or shrinking)....
 
LaurenAguilera [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prince George: The Dog Ate My Homework: So pick richer parents to be born to. Duh.

How about figure out how to pay your own way.  Colleges charge what they charge because they know idiots will borrow against everything they have to pay for their snowflakes college.  My parents helped my brother and sister a little because they got scholarships and they mostly helped with living expenses so they still had to get by on what they could borrow themselves through guaranteed student loans.  Me, being a C student at best my dad just said "the world needs ditch diggers too".  Not even paraphrasing, dad has never been subtle.  Worked a lot of part time manual labor crap before I decided school wasn't so bad after all. Rented a bedroom in a house and worked close to full time to pay for school and got near strait As.


And didn't that drain you?

Wouldn't it be cool if more people could attend college without needing to completely exhaust themselves to pay for it?
 
dwrash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: gophurt: One of the big takeaways for me:
Compared to 1970, consumer goods cost 4x more. College costs 14x
So the cost of college has increased disproportionately to everything else

College, housing, healthcare. Pretty much anything with government secured loans. Now if they tied those loan increases to the cost of a average wage growing (or shrinking)....


The government needs to get out of the loan business.. its torturous interference with the markets and causes rapid inflation as it is seen as a cash cow to be milked by business.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: But you earn the money safely and sustainably, indoors, which is nice.

I did construction, I did oil field work, I was in the navy.  Then I went to college.  Life after college was better.  Plus fighting forest fires for 17 bucks an hour, 3 months out of they year might get you laid when you are 19, but in your 40's if that's still your job you might just go Burning Man one day so you can go out a hero.

/1 shot for every mention of "liberal arts"
//1 glass of wine for every mention of  "french literature"
///1 cockpunch for everyone who says they majored in "engineering"


Engineers suck.  Be a Physicist!  You'll end up working at a job with a title 'engineer,' and not have to take any of their weird classes.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: But you earn the money safely and sustainably, indoors, which is nice.

I did construction, I did oil field work, I was in the navy.  Then I went to college.  Life after college was better.  Plus fighting forest fires for 17 bucks an hour, 3 months out of they year might get you laid when you are 19, but in your 40's if that's still your job you might just go Burning Man one day so you can go out a hero.

/1 shot for every mention of "liberal arts"
//1 glass of wine for every mention of  "french literature"
///1 cockpunch for everyone who says they majored in "engineering"


Engineering!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Yyyyyeeesssssss!!!!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to think that the benefit of a colleee degree was that it was that it showed you were so hardworking that you were willing to spend 4 years getting a sheet of paper

Now I'm more cynical, and realize that it's a good indicator of who has crippling debt and will put up with a job no matter how horrible it is
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How many centuries ago was it that the point of education was education? If you're only looking for money, college isn't for you.
 
dwrash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: How many centuries ago was it that the point of education was education? If you're only looking for money, college isn't for you.


Then tell the colleges and teachers that... they are all in it for the money these days.  Students are just conduits.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't go to college unless you can afford to make double or tripple payments on your loans to knock them out in less then a decade. If that means living at home with the parents and choosing a school that isn't as expensive or as known then do it. You'll be better off down the road.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's just inflation.  Pure and simple.  We have unfettered access to student loans to thank for that.

And now - perhaps - we're reaching a point where the price has caught up with demand, and people are starting to question the value of the education at the current price.

My only hope is that our politicians can come to the aid of their friends in academia and make sure the gravy train keeps rolling with BS schemes like "free tuition" in exchange for votes from the idiot set.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More people just need to go into STEM  fields. That way they can get valuable experience training their H1B replacements.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This depresses me.   I have an MA that hasn't done shiat for me, other than get me an entry level job in the museum (I doubt it really helped secure the jobs I took afterwards, although I'll never actually know for sure).  I regret taking the loans out for it...but the economy had tanked and it seemed like a good idea at the time, not to mention that everyone from my parents to the financial aid officers assured me that I'd be fine taking on that much debt.  (._. )
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Don't go to college unless you can afford to make double or tripple payments on your loans to knock them out in less then a decade. If that means living at home with the parents and choosing a school that isn't as expensive or as known then do it. You'll be better off down the road.


Also - the name of the university isn't nearly as important as people say it is.  Find one that gets you a degree at a good price you can afford.  If you're patient and persistent, reliable and produce good work, and are willing to take some risks, you do not need your University's name-help to work your way up.

On the other hand, if you're impatient, give up easily, are unreliable, your work is garbage, and you're not willing to risk anything ... your University's name will only get you in the door.  You'll get thrown back out soon enough.  Assuming you aren't a ... whatever that Apple guy's name was.
 
geggam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Lower cost college is still possible. It can be done. You've just got to be smart. Find a less prestigious school that costs less money than the best school you got into. Believe me when I say that most employers only care about the piece of paper, not necessarily where you got it. Find a public school close to where you live- you will likely get discounted tuition. Can you avoid living on campus? I realize this is NOT an option for everyone but can you find a school nearby that would allow you live at home? If so, bite the bullet and do it. It sucks but you will save a fortune. I did all of those things and I got a Bachelor's close to debt free. Or get an associate's degree at a dirt cheap community college and transfer to a better school for your bachelors- this will save you a fortune and will likely allow you to skip all the BS courses so you can focus 100% on your major. In hindsight I wish I had done that.

You aren't going to get the standard "college movie" experience, with dorms, seemingly endless free time to waste with your friends, frat parties, and freedom on par with adulthood, etc. But if you really can't live without that? Then get thee to a loan officer and enjoy your crippling debt. But I was on my own and debt free by 24. However I admit that I graduated 9 years ago now, so my information may be slightly out of date.


Associates degree and an entry level job will let you get into companies that will help you pay for education. Grants and other programs help the poors get through school. 

Everyone thinks they need Stanford Berkely or Yale on their degree. That is simply bs 

Being smart about school typically is because you have parents at home that help. Schools are turning into marketing systems to fleece the youths future incomes. They have become a business and having interviewed many of what colleges produced I can promise the ROI isnt there. We have to train college grads anyway. 

Sometimes its easier to train non college grads as they are more open to learning and dont think they know it all because they have said degree.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: How many centuries ago was it that the point of education was education? If you're only looking for money, college isn't for you.


It never was. Even classical educations were a place to stash rich sons to network and fark barmaids.
Anything they learned was secondary.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Total cost for my AA, AS, and Batchelors out of pocket was less than $3000 including all books, lab fees, etc.

Same for my wife and kids.

How?  I work for a college.  Sure, the pay isn't what I could get private sector, but the retirement is golden and the benefits while I'm working are great too.  Good health insurance, a week paid for my birthday (Spring Break actually), 2-3 weeks off paid for Christmas/New Years (depending on actual calendar), etc.

90% of my/my family's tuition paid here or at the state uni. in town.     One of the guys who used to work here on the grounds crew was working the grounds crew JUST to be able to get a AA for nearly free and then he got a job over at the state college.  Ended up with a masters degree for just a few thousand dollars in books and such.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gophurt: One of the big takeaways for me:
Compared to 1970, consumer goods cost 4x more. College costs 14x
So the cost of college has increased disproportionately to everything else


Meanwhile real wages have decreased.

And it's all due to policy. 

Boomers believed in Supply Side, no inflation, and not taking capital gains.  This is the result
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Total cost for my AA, AS, and Batchelors out of pocket was less than $3000 including all books, lab fees, etc.


*squint*
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't go to college, don't breed,
work for gratuities at a high level of service;
become a tradesman or a mercenary
you'll come out way ahead and have a lot more time to play.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A college degree still greatly increases graduates' earnings.

Based on my job searching this isn't true. Maybe in a few specialized fields but in general, no.Companies want degrees for entry level positions and want to pay $16hr.

I was complaining to my ex about this not long ago. She works at a financial services firm. She said they were looking to hire a new front desk receptionist and listed a bachelors degree as a requirement in their job posting. The job pays $12hr.
 
geggam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TyrantII: gophurt: One of the big takeaways for me:
Compared to 1970, consumer goods cost 4x more. College costs 14x
So the cost of college has increased disproportionately to everything else

Meanwhile real wages have decreased.

And it's all due to policy. 

Boomers believed in Supply Side, no inflation, and not taking capital gains.  This is the result


This is a better tracking of inflation than the CPI 

https://chapwoodindex.com/
 
