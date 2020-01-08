 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida University installs ATM for pizza, marking the one case where it's okay to go ATM   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Interactive kiosk, vending machine, Smart card, slice of pizza, students  
probesport
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice move, I am all for using pizza as currency.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A machine where you insert money in exchange for goods is called a vending machine, not an ATM. This is why marketing people should not be involved in product marketing.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope they put a soda ATM next to it. Banking makes me thirsty.
 
Shryke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I don't get it.


It's quite simple, really. This machine will be wildly popular with:

1. Students chained/stapled to the machine itself, poor souls.
2. Students that don't have the time to walk the 50 feet to the actual pizza place that takes ATM cards.
3. Students that prefer pizza that has been cooking in an ATM machine over normal-style.

Hat's off to the brilliant mind that managed to capture these huge customer pools all with one machine. Wish I had thought of it first, instead of all the money I sank in to my ATM Penis Washer prototype.
 
probesport
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shryke: 3. Students that prefer pizza that has been cooking in an ATM machine over normal-style.


uh-oh....
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shryke: TheSteelCricket: I don't get it.

It's quite simple, really. This machine will be wildly popular with:

1. Students chained/stapled to the machine itself, poor souls.
2. Students that don't have the time to walk the 50 feet to the actual pizza place that takes ATM cards.
3. Students that prefer pizza that has been cooking in an ATM machine over normal-style.

Hat's off to the brilliant mind that managed to capture these huge customer pools all with one machine. Wish I had thought of it first, instead of all the money I sank in to my ATM Penis Washer prototype.


I actually didn't get the headline, "Marking the one case where it's ok to go ATM"

I was trying to figure out when it became not ok to go to an ATM.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oooh, I bet that stuff tastes awesome.

/yech
 
gojirast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this somehow supposed to make being in Jacksonville better less suicide-inducing?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also called a "vending machine".
 
tothekor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Shryke: TheSteelCricket: I don't get it.

It's quite simple, really. This machine will be wildly popular with:

1. Students chained/stapled to the machine itself, poor souls.
2. Students that don't have the time to walk the 50 feet to the actual pizza place that takes ATM cards.
3. Students that prefer pizza that has been cooking in an ATM machine over normal-style.

Hat's off to the brilliant mind that managed to capture these huge customer pools all with one machine. Wish I had thought of it first, instead of all the money I sank in to my ATM Penis Washer prototype.

I actually didn't get the headline, "Marking the one case where it's ok to go ATM"

I was trying to figure out when it became not ok to go to an ATM.


You've never watched Clerks 2, have you?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: A machine where you insert money in exchange for goods is called a vending machine, not an ATM. This is why marketing people should not be involved in product marketing.


It's an APM -- an automatic pizza machine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next they will have an ATM that disperses Monopoly. Maybe it will say Community Chest on it.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet that pizza tastes like ass.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tothekor: You've never watched Clerks 2, have you?


Nope, and that was what I was missing. Thanks.
 
sforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shryke: TheSteelCricket: I don't get it.

It's quite simple, really. This machine will be wildly popular with:

1. Students chained/stapled to the machine itself, poor souls.
2. Students that don't have the time to walk the 50 feet to the actual pizza place that takes ATM cards.
3. Students that prefer pizza that has been cooking in an ATM machine over normal-style.

Hat's off to the brilliant mind that managed to capture these huge customer pools all with one machine. Wish I had thought of it first, instead of all the money I sank in to my ATM Penis Washer prototype.


4. Students up at 4 AM when nothing else is open, or nothing nearby is open.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KoolerThanJesus: I bet that pizza tastes like ass.


And I'll bet this ass tastes like pizza

cookedclothes.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I don't get it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first time subby's mom has gone ATM for pizza.
 
jst3p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's never my idea. These young chicks today get all horned up and they tell you to go ass-to-mouth.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah. UNF. Some of my best and worst days were spent there. When I was there all they had was a shiat ton of Chic-Fil-A and one Marriott-connected lunch supplier.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: TheSteelCricket: I don't get it.

[Fark user image 301x167]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Oooh, I bet that stuff tastes awesome.

/yech


I'm guessing frozen pizza that gets microwaved.
While I honest-to-God have no idea when was the last time I had frozen pizza (if ever) but it's doygh, tomato sauce and cheese*. Really hard to mess up**.

/*as long as it's not "cheese"
//**yet somehow some do. How?!
///even as kids, the cheese and tomato slices on pita bread we baked in the oven was tastier than some commercial pizza
 
