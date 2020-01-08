 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   As tensions escalate, an Iranian has infiltrated the U.S.S. Harry Truman in the Arabian sea   (businessinsider.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Iran, Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, United States, Middle East, United States of America, 11-year-old, early childhood, Defense Meritorious Service Medal  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 10:52 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But his "idyllic" childhood was shattered in 1979, when a revolution resulted in the overthrow of the US-backed shah and the institution of a conservative Muslim theocracy.

Maybe Iran wouldn't have had a revolution if the U.S. had not engineered a coup d'état
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Needs a "KAVON DEFEATS TRUMAN" newspaper photoshop
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How long before the MAGAts demand he be arrested and put in an internment camp?

They're already stopping Iranian-Americans at the borders and refusing them entry.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Awesome
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, now we know who shot down the airliner!

I'm kidding, relax.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are close to 3 million Americans of Iranian origin here now, thanks to the US meddling that lead up to the revolution.  Many more live across the globe.

I went to high school in Austria with a couple kids who had just recently fled the country, and their story was pretty terrifying.  The one kid's dad was a prominent oral surgeon, and the other was a scientist at some university.

Their families were basically told they had 24 hours to gather everything of value that would fit in a suitcase, and GTFO, or end up on the wrong side of a Revolutionary Guard purge.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: Needs a "KAVON DEFEATS TRUMAN" newspaper photoshop


How about "KAVON DEFEATS TRUMP" or "KAVON DEFEATS XENOPHOBIA"?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've read the Clancy book.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was I the only one that read that as "USS Harriet Tubman"?
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I went to high school in Austria


How'd you manage to survive all the snakes and spiders and such?
 
probesport
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: markie_farkie: I went to high school in Austria

How'd you manage to survive all the snakes and spiders and such?


You aren't very worldly i take it, residents generally move around in kangaroo pouches which are well protected.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump threatens to bomb it in 3...2...1
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Was I the only one that read that as "USS Harriet Tubman"?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: But his "idyllic" childhood was shattered in 1979, when a revolution resulted in the overthrow of the US-backed shah and the institution of a conservative Muslim theocracy.

Maybe Iran wouldn't have had a revolution if the U.S. had not engineered a coup d'état


Doesn't change the fact that it sucked for the Iranian people. He's lucky he got out and went on to lead a good life.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: How long before the MAGAts demand he be arrested and put in an internment camp?

They're already stopping Iranian-Americans at the borders and refusing them entry.


Interesting.  Iran doesn't recognize dual citizenship, and is known for detaining dual-nationals arbitrarily.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In order to deescalate the situation and save thousands of lives, Trump needs to removed from office.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report