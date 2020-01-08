 Skip to content
Boeing says pilots need simulator training for 737 MAX. Also lots of insurance, a last will and testament, maybe a priest on standby
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of how much money they would have saved if they had just fired all the MBAs that thought regulatory capture was a good idea.  The 737 MAX would be rolling off the assembly line right now, and the MBAs would be flipping burgers somewhere.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or say fark Boeing and go with Airbus.

/until they fark up
//Boeing BoD (including Nimrata) should be forced to fly on 737MAX exclusively.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you know, you could have TOLD THEM THAT THE BEHAVIOR OF THE PLANE CHANGED.

I'm yelling for the people who can't, thanks to them.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wichitaleaf: Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?


Pardon.
These debacles.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And hey, Boeing just happens to make flight sims.

/ at least for military apps
//not sure aboot commercial
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So anyone else never want to step foot on one of these planes?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a death simulator?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wichitaleaf: Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?


Management. While I personally don't have evidence, I wouldn't be surprised if management told the engineers to shut up and put the planes in production. They (management) cares more about money than people
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ejection seat still optional?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aevorea: wichitaleaf: Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?

Management. While I personally don't have evidence, I wouldn't be surprised if management told the engineers to shut up and put the planes in production. They (management) cares more about money than people


More likely the engineers included these things in their reports, got a little spooked by the lack of discussion and meetings about these things, raised the issue as individuals and were all individually told that there is a plan in place.  Now please sign the bottom of this report that excludes the issues you raised.  I want to have that in my back pocket when I get called to testify in front of congress, thank you.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Think of how much money they would have saved if they had just fired all the MBAs that thought regulatory capture was a good idea.  The 737 MAX would be rolling off the assembly line right now, and the MBAs would be flipping burgers somewhere.


Regulatory capture is balance sheet rapture!
It's vapid, sure, but...the profitable allure.
Oh no, plummeting to our death
Vaporized, we take our last breath

Our candlestick charts now have a low ask
Taking short positions, in profit we still bask
In our offshore accounts, the money still flows
But for everyone else, this surely blows

The FAA has egg on its face
But alas, our thoughts are all base
Even as The Boeing Company sinks
Well-funded, we diddle with twinks!
 
Ishidan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aevorea: wichitaleaf: Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?

Management. While I personally don't have evidence, I wouldn't be surprised if management told the engineers to shut up and put the planes in production. They (management) cares more about money than people


That is, generally speaking, a root cause of a great many farkups.

Challenger:
Engineers:  "Do not launch, it's too cold, the O-rings will have gone brittle"
Managers:  "We have delayed too many times already, how can a rocket be cold, launch!"

Chernobyl:
Engineers:  "Do not try to jack the power back up too fast, you'll lose control because of the xenon."
Managers:  "RAISE THE POWER!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wichitaleaf: Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?


I think we're blaming foreign pilots for this.

Or at least, Fark's Resident Aviation Experts were.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So Boeing created their own Kobayashi Maru?  Let's see how that goes over.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Think of how much money they would have saved if they had just fired all the MBAs that thought regulatory capture was a good idea.  The 737 MAX would be rolling off the assembly line right now, and the MBAs would be flipping burgers somewhere.


This is what happens when the bean counters over ride the engineers.

Engineers are smart.  Let them do their jobs...
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boeing debuts new 737 Screamliner in Tehran.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Priests? Oh great, now they get molested while spiraling to their death...
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So anyone else never want to step foot on one of these planes?


Did over the Christmas holiday. And to make it worse it was because the other 737 we were supposed to fly in had "mechanical" issues and was grounded. And of course by the time we were put on a different plane storms had rolled in and it was the worst flight turbulence wise I've been on in my 35 years of flying.
 
majestic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So anyone else never want to step foot on one of these planes?

Did over the Christmas holiday. And to make it worse it was because the other 737 we were supposed to fly in had "mechanical" issues and was grounded. And of course by the time we were put on a different plane storms had rolled in and it was the worst flight turbulence wise I've been on in my 35 years of flying.


Uh, I was under the impression the MAX has been grounded for quite some time.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Do we blame the engineers or top level management for this debacle?


Management.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Give up, Boeing. These planes you're trying to fix are never going to fly in the US again.
 
