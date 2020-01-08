 Skip to content
(Military.com)   "2 More Chinese Nationals Arrested at Naval Air Station in Key West" Wait. Two MORE?   (military.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base.

Half an hour of free access to a base? What?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They just want to see the nucrear vessels.
 
Magnus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Out of a country of 1.4 billion people, is there really a thought that China only has a handful of spies in the US?
 
toetag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway."

I've not been on a military installation in quite some time but how did they "drove onto the base anyway"?  Are base entrances not guarded? It took 30 minutes to find the folks that were just at the base entrance and drove past the guards?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Before 9/11 I took a right instead of a left off Hanscom Drive and ended up at the entrance to Hanscom Field. I told the guard I made a wrong turn and he directed me to drive past the guard shack and turn around. I could have gone onto the base if I had wanted to unless he was prepared to make a quick decision to shoot me in the back.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base. "

I'd have assumed that sort of thing would get you immediately shot, not chased around by the keystone cops for a half hour.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For "Hanscom Field" in my post read "the military base formerly known as Hanscom AFB". You can go three directions at the end of the road: right onto the military base, straight onto the civilian field, and left onto town roads. I had meant to go left.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base. "

Obviously ninjas.

/Though possibly a good distraction for the real actual ninja spys
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OK, now I'm really curious what's at the station that precipitates such blatant efforts.  I assume the Chinese have some clue.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: For "Hanscom Field" in my post read "the military base formerly known as Hanscom AFB". You can go three directions at the end of the road: right onto the military base, straight onto the civilian field, and left onto town roads. I had meant to go left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JesseL: I'd have assumed that sort of thing would get you immediately shot, not chased around by the keystone cops for a half hour.


They had passes, they picked them up at the will-call window at Mar a Lago.
 
KIA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leave your border porous for a decade or so who knows what you will find.

Hint: lots of spies and sleeper cells from lots of nations.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base. "

Obviously ninjas.

/Though possibly a good distraction for the real actual ninja spys


China is working with Japan?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JesseL: "An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base. "

I'd have assumed that sort of thing would get you immediately shot, not chased around by the keystone cops for a half hour.


NAS Key West is pretty open from a couple of directions. That said, there's only one way out.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KIA: Leave your border porous for a decade or so who knows what you will find.


Good thinking. They were probably MS-13 ISIS Al Qaeda terrorists carrying Ebola crossing over from Mexico

/ All claims made by elected Republicans
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think this is an episode of Emerald Point N.A.S.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KIA: Leave your border porous for a decade or so who knows what you will find.

Hint: lots of spies and sleeper cells from lots of nations.


You actually think they had to cross a border in a car instead of taking a flight?
Words fail me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KIA: Leave your border porous for a decade or so who knows what you will find.

Hint: lots of spies and sleeper cells from lots of nations.


The Chinese spies likely flew in on visas. The 9/11 hijackers crossed in from Canada.
Republicans: Build the wall! Mexico will pay for it!
This is why everyone knows you guys couldn't give a damn about national security and would rather stroke your racist ego.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Vlad_the_Inaner: "An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base. "

Obviously ninjas.

/Though possibly a good distraction for the real actual ninja spys

China is working with Japan?


Have you ever seen a Ninja in China?

That's how good they are!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base.

Half an hour of free access to a base? What?


$10 wager that the guard was either geriatric or 300+ lbs and stayed at the gate while waiting for the cops to show up.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toetag: "told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway."

I've not been on a military installation in quite some time but how did they "drove onto the base anyway"?  Are base entrances not guarded? It took 30 minutes to find the folks that were just at the base entrance and drove past the guards?


Because unlike the civilian po-po, military police have trigger discipline and don't go shooting up the place trying to stop a vehicle.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So NAS Key West has a lot of electronic monitoring equipment, they watch the Gulf and Caribbean as part of our drug interdiction effort. I wonder in the Chinese are looking for how we setup our ecom monitoring to figure out how to layout their artificial islands orhave some other goal in mind?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His lawyer argued at a recent hearing that Liao was on vacation taking pictures

Understandable. Have you ever been on an Naval air base? Beautiful architecture and exquisite landscaping.
They're so serene and picturesque. There's no better place for a picnic.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wang, this base is restricted. Don't tell them you're Jewish
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: His lawyer argued at a recent hearing that Liao was on vacation taking pictures

Understandable. Have you ever been on an Naval air base? Beautiful architecture and exquisite landscaping.
They're so serene and picturesque. There's no better place for a picnic.


I had a friend whose father was a Marine officer. He might have been base commander (I was 18, the details didn't matter to me, my eyes were on the daughter). They had a beautiful circa 1900 home on the base.

This isn't the place, but it's the right idea. The Post Commanders house at Ft Sheridan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Wang, this base is restricted. Don't tell them you're Jewish


Nice!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am assuming that they want to know the status of the nuclear missile silos that allegedly do not exist.

They do. They do, and there are so many that a quick boat trip out to sea and maybe even a Gewgul Maps Search will easily show you all of those cute little concrete pads sitting out there just waiting.

Hell, Jacksonville, FL had a decommissioned Navy airfield on the West Side that had missile silos sitting right on the Yellow Water property line with the Naval Housing. Ask anyone out there and it was instant denial, but set foot into the woods of that "decommissioned" Navy Base and a guy in woodland camo and face paint with a shiny M16 would come out and greet you and tell you to leave a solid 10 years after they "shut it all down".
 
