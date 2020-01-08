 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Erdogan and Putin celebrate launch of new natural gas pipeline to be shut off mid-winter whenever Russia has a conniption   (mynews13.com) divider line
2
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is the most silly thing, historically speaking, about this.  Russia has had a real hate-on for Turkey for ages because Turkey controls the waterways from the Black Sea out to the Med. (which is why Russia is so deep in Syria).   For them to co-operate is a short-term deal, at best.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
NATO should have ''dealt'' with Erdogan the moment he faked the coup against himself to become officially dictator.

Erdogan is no good for turkey, nato or the world. He needs to farking go, no matter what.
 
