 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Melbourne residents unhappy that Virgin trains will pass them by, will be stuck riding the same old train over and over   (mynews13.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Rail transport, Virgin Trainscrews, Carey Lucas, second phase of Virgin Trains, coming weeks, high speed trains, Florida East Coast Railway, lot of difference  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 1:49 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Insert joke about group sex here.
 
Maturin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're afraid of commitment.
 
adamatari
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It you don't have full service a lot of people aren't gonna get served...
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Baron Samedi Laughing on train
Youtube gX3wGWHRlXQ
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Probably not gonna stop in Vero either
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Virgin trains? No way! You want...

The Ho Train!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My baby takes the morning train....
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report