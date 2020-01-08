 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   You thought the 1970's oil cartels were bad? Wait until we tremble under the iron fist of the Chocolate Cartel   (abc7.com) divider line
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm still in hiding from the Lollipop Guild.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
No worries, Nestle has gotten permission to sell "chocolate" without any actual chocolate in it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ivory Coast Cocoa farmers taste Chocolate for the first time.
Youtube 70jsvEhU9Wo
 
gregscott
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I had to explain to my wife, who has a degree in home economics education, including nutrition, that chocolate is a basic food group. I was appalled that this was not included in her college curriculum.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If there was any justice in the world chocolate would cost a hell of a lot more.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.

This tells me exactly nothing. What does this represent as a percentage increase in cost, and what does it translate to in the cost of the finished product?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You and I, we're the same, we're puppets in the same sick play. We serve the same master, he's a lunatic, he's ungrateful and there's nothing we can do about it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: No worries, Nestle has gotten permission to sell "chocolate" without any actual chocolate in it.


Mmm... Chocolate flavored iced dairy products.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JesseL: If there was any justice in the world chocolate would cost a hell of a lot more.


You guys need to prove the list of products you think would not be vastly more expensive in a more just world.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: You and I, we're the same, we're puppets in the same sick play. We serve the same master, he's a lunatic, he's ungrateful and there's nothing we can do about it.


Damn.  Wrong thread....kinda.
 
huntercr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gregscott: I had to explain to my wife, who has a degree in home economics education, including nutrition, that chocolate is a basic food group. I was appalled that this was not included in her college curriculum.


An obvious fabrication. We are to believe a woman did not instinctively know chocolate as a fundamental element of the human condition?  I shan't believe it! Surely you jest!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ivory-considered my position; it looks like I'm Ghana buy less chocolate.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: JesseL: If there was any justice in the world chocolate would cost a hell of a lot more.

You guys need to prove the list of products you think would not be vastly more expensive in a more just world.


What?
 
oneodd1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.

This tells me exactly nothing. What does this represent as a percentage increase in cost, and what does it translate to in the cost of the finished product?


Watch the netflix documentary Rotten about the chocolate industry.  ISTR it was about $200/ton before and based on that show I don't have any problem with this.  They were getting the short end of the stick before and probably still are.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Heamer: Ivory-considered my position; it looks like I'm Ghana buy less chocolate.


You should PERUse the offerings from South America.  I Belize their chocolate tastes better anyway.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

huntercr: gregscott: I had to explain to my wife, who has a degree in home economics education, including nutrition, that chocolate is a basic food group. I was appalled that this was not included in her college curriculum.

An obvious fabrication. We are to believe a woman did not instinctively know chocolate as a fundamental element of the human condition?  I shan't believe it! Surely you jest!


His error, obviously, is classifying chocolate as a basic food group, as opposed to an amazing food group.
 
fark account name
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.

This tells me exactly nothing. What does this represent as a percentage increase in cost, and what does it translate to in the cost of the finished product?


Dark chocolate is 70% cocoa.  A Lindt bar weighs 100 grams  $400 Mton = $0.40 per Kg = $0.04 per bar.  So expect prices to go up by a dollar.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus, at the "health food store" where I get fruit and veggies, some candy bars are like 8 bucks. Wonder how high they'll go?
 
calufrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I've heard that the choco ration is going up to 25 grams.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa, "

They can't both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa.  Or else we'd too much.  (You mean their combined exports. )
 
Land Ark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it won't affect most things you get in America.

parkandwillow.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

They don't call it chocolatey to be cute.

There's no reason for the prices of stuff like this to go up because of this, but you know it will.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chocolate without nuts is just plain chocolate.
 
