(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Klein Forest evacuated after firework explodes in cafeteria. Officials not saying if a Klein bottle rocket exploded inside or outside   (abc7.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Now it's the Black Forest

Fark user imageView Full Size


/mmmmmm
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a non-orientable pyrotechnic explode, implode, or just plode?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: Does a non-orientable pyrotechnic explode, implode, or just plode?


Splode.
 
O-Face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my alma mater. That's it. That's all I have. Carry on. I'm gonna go ahead and submit this comment because I took the time to write it, but you don't have to read it. In fact you probably shouldn't, but who am I to tell you what to do.  Wait, I'm a goddam Golden Eagle from Klein Forest, that's who.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
movieactors.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There is no inside or outside of a Klein bottle.

A mathematician confided
That a Moebius band is one-sided,
And you'll get quite a laugh,
If you cut one in half,
For it stays in one piece when divided.

A mathematician named Klein
Thought the Möbius Loop was divine
Said he, "If you glue
The edges of two
You get a weird bottle like mine."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
kleinbottle.comView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
kleines.

and you thought English could be shiatty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
from the Space Child's Mother Goose by Winsor & Parry (a whimsical 1950's book, recently republishedby Purple House Press) And available on Audible, and probably other places. This is a post-sputnik set of rhymes, and I love it. The illustrations are fascinating, it has a glossary, and as a 3rd grader and still, I find it fascinating, and still very topical.
Three jolly sailors from Blaydon-on-Tyne
They went to sea in a bottle by Klein.
Since the sea was entirely inside the hull
The scenery seen was exceedingly dull.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. Calvin Klein.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: [movieactors.com image 533x403]


Oddly enough, Sigourney Weaver shouting at me in the shower is precisely my fetish
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: There is no inside or outside of a Klein bottle.

A mathematician confided
That a Moebius band is one-sided,
And you'll get quite a laugh,
If you cut one in half,
For it stays in one piece when divided.

A mathematician named Klein
Thought the Möbius Loop was divine
Said he, "If you glue
The edges of two
You get a weird bottle like mine."


There has to be an outside.
 
Report