(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Girl Scouts open their pantries, show off their cookies for 2020   (kiro7.com) divider line
17
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 11:10 AM (16 minutes ago)



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
oh, pantries.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*re-reads headline*

>> Prince Andrew has left the chat.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: oh, pantries.


PantRies! PANTRIES!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guy I work with here sent an email to our President's admin who was looking for supplies and said "Look in your panties". He meant "pantries". Oops. Surprisingly he wasn't fired.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd rather see some girl scouts mom's pantries...    Oh.  Yeah.  The 'r'.

"I'll buy $20 worth.  Say, Is your sister helping you sell cookies?"  Oh, does that melt the pantries.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had a friend of mine who was kicked out of the Webelos because he ate a Brownie.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would cookies be in their pantries? Shouldn't they be on their racks?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Guy I work with here sent an email to our President's admin who was looking for supplies and said "Look in your panties". He meant "pantries". Oops. Surprisingly he wasn't fired.


Another email 'look out for':

If you sign off an email and say like:

"Regards,
ObscureNameHere",

Note that the letter 'T' and the letter 'G' are very very close together on the keyboards, especially if using an annoyingly small laptop keyboard....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As long as they aren't eating Brownies that's fine.
 
Usernate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I had a friend of mine who was kicked out of the Webelos because he ate a Brownie.


For god's sake it's 2020. The preferred term is African American.
 
Monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only thing I miss about my daughter no longer being in the Girl Scouts is on-demand cookies.

Bong-rip. 4 dollars in the envelope. Thin mints.

Although being the only dad on the campout with a bunch of wine-drinking moms was pretty entertaining.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I had a friend of mine who was kicked out of the Webelos because he ate a Brownie.


The Queers - Kicked Out Of The Webelos
Youtube 80IsR09ll78
Daddy beat me with hose. I got kicked out of the Webelos.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkingismybusiness: Mad_Radhu: I had a friend of mine who was kicked out of the Webelos because he ate a Brownie.

[YouTube video: The Queers - Kicked Out Of The Webelos]Daddy beat me with hose. I got kicked out of the Webelos.


Someone get me a beer.
 
Report