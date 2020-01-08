 Skip to content
(The Daily Mash)   Office workers returning after Christmas break having hard time getting used to holding in farts again   (thedailymash.co.uk) divider line
20
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Best headline of the new year, Subby!
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just wait until they leave the room, easy peasy.

Girls do FART. . office fail
Youtube ftyvGeYK684
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Holding in farts sounds unhealthy.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I've been letting rip for a fortnight. They've only got longer, richer and more resonant as the holiday's gone on. I'm not confident I can stop."

Well - when it's described using eloquent British speech idioms, a vigorous bum-trumpet solo sounds damn sexy!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of the benefits of working alone on the night shift.. I just have to put up with my own farts.

Usually.. one night, a large group brought in a ton of food, and offered me leftovers, and I had to warn the morning shift after me that they'd left me Taco Bell and White Caste..
 
tommyl66
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "I've been letting rip for a fortnight. They've only got longer, richer and more resonant as the holiday's gone on. I'm not confident I can stop."

Well - when it's described using eloquent British speech idioms, a vigorous bum-trumpet solo sounds damn sexy!


The Farting Contest
Youtube uPplyQWf-u4


I've been told this was my grandfather's favorite record, and although I never got to meet him I feel like I totally understand him.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Holding in farts sounds unhealthy.


I never do.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: One of the benefits of working alone on the night shift.. I just have to put up with my own farts.

Usually.. one night, a large group brought in a ton of food, and offered me leftovers, and I had to warn the morning shift after me that they'd left me Taco Bell and White Caste..


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Longest fart ever!!!!
Youtube CgZY6h-Z8-4
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better out than in, I alway say.
 
toejam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

croesius: Just wait until they leave the room, easy peasy.

[YouTube video: Girls do FART. . office fail]


thatsmyfetish.gif
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just bring enough to share with everyone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CgZY6h-Z​8-4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The rarely heard "rambling phadooka."
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

croesius: Just wait until they leave the room, easy peasy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftyvGeYK​684]


Between the glasses and the gas, she has some serious earning potential on cam sites. At least that's what my friend told me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm lactose intolerant!
 
gojirast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Better out than in, I alway say.


Back when I had a private office, I used that policy to discourage "drop-in" meetings.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Just bring enough to share with everyone.


memeguy.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You walk to the printer and let a few quietly slip out on the way. It's called crop dusting.
 
Report