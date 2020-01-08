 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minnesota County votes against allowing refugees to resettle there. Looking at pics of the meeting, it's a complete and utter mystery as to why   (startribune.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Burn it
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
stmedia.stimg.coView Full Size


This grittier reboot of Grumpy Old Men looks sad and lame. 1/2 star
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

no1curr: [stmedia.stimg.co image 612x407]

This grittier reboot of Grumpy Old Men looks sad and lame. 1/2 star


Looks like a room full of apple dolls.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of them have a European last name? They don't look Algonquin...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

no1curr: [stmedia.stimg.co image 612x407]

This grittier reboot of Grumpy Old Men looks sad and lame. 1/2 star


Jesus.

I hope I get old, but not if it means turning into a sourfaced asshole like that bunch.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Call the fire marshal. That room is way over asshole capacity.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

parasol: no1curr: [stmedia.stimg.co image 612x407]

This grittier reboot of Grumpy Old Men looks sad and lame. 1/2 star

Looks like a room full of apple dolls.


The common clay of the midwest. I bet they wonder why all their smart kids moved away, and blame Liberals for it.
 
greenboy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
except for nordic based ones?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look at all them old angry white people, mad that their country doesn't look like 1950 anymore.
Die dinosaurs. The sooner the better.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because they're sick of Ilhan Omar not representing her legal constituents.
 
Poison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a healthy, vibrant group of people that is.

And they'll all be dead soon, and their community will die as well if they don't welcome newcomers there.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White baby boomers are a scourge on this country.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Poison: What a healthy, vibrant group of people that is.

And they'll all be dead soon, and their community will die as well if they don't welcome newcomers there.


Good.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A bunch of old white people?

A bunch of old white people.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No room at the inn.
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, that certainly fits into my stereotype of trumplicans except that a few of them need to be about 300 pounds heavier and none of them are drooling.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The vote was largely symbolic - no refugees have been resettled in this county for at least five years...

They're just concerned about illegal immigration.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Beltrami County, for those who hit the paywall. Bemidji. Makes culchies look like urbanites.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's fine. They didn't want to go to that county anyway. They are welcome in Hennepin any time.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Because they're sick of Ilhan Omar not representing her legal constituents.


You have to be trolling. No one can be this stupid naturally and still know how to breathe.
 
susler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We don't have the resources," said Gerald Williams, of Virginia. "We can't take care of our own people. We don't take care of our own people."

2 completely different suppositions.

It's ridiculous to think that one of the wealthiest nations ever to exist on the planet can't take care of some refugees.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do they get a vote?
Since when do you get to vote on who your neighbors are?
You can't blame shiatty, ignorant rednecks for being shiatty, ignorant rednecks - but you can blame people in positions of responsibility for giving them choices.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Skol vikings
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Square-heads.
 
GooberK
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We just became Mississippi," says Ara Gallo who was against the motion to refuse refugee resettlement.

/oh snap
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Poison: What a healthy, vibrant group of people that is.

And they'll all be dead soon, and their community will die as well if they don't welcome newcomers there.


That's exactly the kind of thought one does not have when you've finally let your prejudice and hatred overrun your common sense and love of your community.

They'd rather their community die than grow and change. And they feel the same way about their country.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Betcha half that photo is addicted to opioids.
 
eas81
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: White baby boomers are a scourge on this country.


Tax payment and Income spent indicate differently YMMV.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there something the community has to kick-in for the refugee resettlement?  I may not be fully understanding what is the issue.

As we are the land of the free and home of the brave, if an immigrant pays the rent or buys a home, can't they live where they want?  If a bunch of "refugees" decide to go live there, and they can get jobs or open businesses, I presume there is nothing to prevent that

Not sure how you would stop that legally.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Because they're sick of Ilhan Omar not representing her legal constituents.


None of those people even know who that is.
 
toejam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone with any sense born in MN moves to the Twin Cities leaving the derpers behind.

I have an unscientific scale that uses distance from the Twin Cities and number of pickup tracks in the vicinity versus political affiliation. It's pretty accurate.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The vote was largely symbolic - no refugees have been resettled in this county for at least five years...

They're just concerned about illegal immigration.


Approximately 5,100 undergraduate and over 300 graduate students
53% female; 47% male
19.5:1 student/faculty ratio
Students hail from 36 different states and 38 different countries (88% from Minnesota)
82% of students receive some financial aid
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mainsail: I wonder how many of them have a European last name? They don't look Algonquin...


They'd vote the Ojibwe out of the county if they thought they could get away with it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The vote was largely symbolic - no refugees have been resettled in this county for at least five years - but it appears to be the first move by a county board in Minnesota, and one of few nationally, to close a county to newly arriving refugees.
...

The audience applauded as the resolution passed during an unruly meeting filled with jeers, shouts and accusations among the more than 150 people - most of them opposed to allowing refugees - packing the county chambers.

Sounds about right. They're applauding having resolved a "problem" that doesn't even affect them. Just being preemptively economically anxious.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mainsail: I wonder how many of them have a European last name? They don't look Algonquin...


So how many generations do families have to live somewhere to be considered "Native Locals" ??
1?
5?
NEVER cuz reasons ?

Ya I get it, North American had various tribes of people and they were killed off, land stolen, bad one sided treaties ect. But seriously, my family has been here since the 1660's so by your logic I'm not Native enough becuase my name isnt "Native" ?
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
May they all choke on their lutefisk.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Poison: What a healthy, vibrant group of people that is.

And they'll all be dead soon, and their community will die as well if they don't welcome newcomers there.

That's exactly the kind of thought one does not have when you've finally let your prejudice and hatred overrun your common sense and love of your community.

They'd rather their community die than grow and change. And they feel the same way about their country.


There is a SciFi story by a British writer named Brian Aldiss called "The Failed Men" or "Ahead" that perfectly describes these people, and their situation.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can see why they didn't want those refugees, those are a bunch of tired, radical, medical misfits.  Nobody would want to take on that burden.  Minnesota isn't sending us their best.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: mainsail: I wonder how many of them have a European last name? They don't look Algonquin...

They'd vote the Ojibwe out of the county if they thought they could get away with it.


Apparently they've tried that.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The vote was largely symbolic - no refugees have been resettled in this county for at least five years...

They're just concerned about illegal immigration.


Right.

They held a symbolic vote to close their municipality to strangers - and will be the first to interpret the story of Sodom and Gomorrah as anti-gay.

It pains me that people can haul themselves up, in Minnesota, in January, to gather and vote themselves inhospitable.

They could have just stayed home with the shades drawn and the porch light off.
 
farkdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christ. The website had a pop-up ad, a second pop-up box for something, then redirected me to a spamware site before I could read the 2nd paragraph.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mainsail: I wonder how many of them have a European last name? They don't look Algonquin...


Would it be retroactive back to the founding of the county? That would be an epic leopard-snack!
The county's name comes from Italian adventurer Giacomo Beltrami from Bergamo, who explored the area in 1825.
...Ha!
Over half the children in the county are born out of wedlock. About a third are born to teenaged mothers. The county has about twice the state average in terms of high school dropouts.[15]
...sounds about right.
And oh, look...Trumpers took over in 2016
Fark user imageView Full Size

On Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners voted to prohibit refugees from resettling in the area as their response to Donald Trump's executive order.[19]

I'm shocked, shocked I say, that an Executive Order from the Trump administration is enabling xenophobia and intolerance
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: mainsail: I wonder how many of them have a European last name? They don't look Algonquin...

So how many generations do families have to live somewhere to be considered "Native Locals" ??
1?
5?
NEVER cuz reasons ?

Ya I get it, North American had various tribes of people and they were killed off, land stolen, bad one sided treaties ect. But seriously, my family has been here since the 1660's so by your logic I'm not Native enough becuase my name isnt "Native" ?


Climb off your cross.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought that was a nice town. I guess not. On the upside, everyone in that picture will be dead in under ten years.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Minnesota needs to work on their aggressive ass pan handlers in the Twin Cities. shiat happening in North Dakota East is of no concern to me since I'd never go there, just through the Twin Cities on my way to Ontario.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The vote was largely symbolic - no refugees have been resettled in this county for at least five years - but it appears to be the first move by a county board in Minnesota, and one of few nationally, to close a county to newly arriving refugees.
...

The audience applauded as the resolution passed during an unruly meeting filled with jeers, shouts and accusations among the more than 150 people - most of them opposed to allowing refugees - packing the county chambers.

Sounds about right. They're applauding having resolved a "problem" that doesn't even affect them. Just being preemptively economically anxious.


Do these idiots actually think they can stop anyone who is here legally from staying in their shiatty county? Are they insane?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey!  My friend has a cabin up there in Blackduck.  I went a bunch in the 80s and 90s when I was a kid.  The last time I was up there was in 2010.  It's very, very rural up there.  If you go up to Red Lake, you can go out on a 12 mile wide, 24 mile long lake and not see a soul.  Good fishing though.

I think my zip code has more people than Beltrami County.
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

no1curr: [stmedia.stimg.co image 612x407]

This grittier reboot of Grumpy Old Men looks sad and lame. 1/2 star


The county of bitter beer faces, bland foods and erectile dysfunction caused by their own self-hatred.
 
