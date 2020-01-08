 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   'Cannabis amnesty boxes' are now a thing at O'Hare and Midway airports. They're for dumping your recreational weed before boarding a plane. In an unrelated story, job applications at these two facilities have, like, totally spiked   (marketwatch.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, United States, Chicago Tribune, Law of the United States, Chicago, trafficked airports, U.S. state, Remainder, Tribune Company  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 7:30 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why? you go through the screening on departure, not arrival.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have these in Denver. Unless you have an absurd amount of weed, nobody cares that you have it.

CSB - in Denver airport they do a thing where an entire line of pre-screened travelers step forward and a dog walks down the line smelling. This dog is only trained in explosives smelling, but most people don't know this, so you can watch the assholes tighten on the people who are taking home souvenirs.

A TSA agent told me to watch it happen one morning.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Why? you go through the screening on departure, not arrival.


Presumably as a reminder to you in case you're going somewhere that recreational weed isn't legal. And some people might want to consider the legality of that. Presumably there may also be international flights leaving from the airports where you may have to go through customs on the other side.

Plenty of reasons, but sure, just be contrarian and opposed to everything.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: feckingmorons: Why? you go through the screening on departure, not arrival.

Presumably as a reminder to you in case you're going somewhere that recreational weed isn't legal. And some people might want to consider the legality of that. Presumably there may also be international flights leaving from the airports where you may have to go through customs on the other side.

Plenty of reasons, but sure, just be contrarian and opposed to everything.


Yeah, I don't really think that a bit of pot will be found if fly to Florida unless you're doing something else illegal that invites a search.

If you're such a stoner that you don't know you can't fly internationally with weed then you probably have more problems than being found with pot in Cabo.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: They have these in Denver. Unless you have an absurd amount of weed, nobody cares that you have it.

CSB - in Denver airport they do a thing where an entire line of pre-screened travelers step forward and a dog walks down the line smelling. This dog is only trained in explosives smelling, but most people don't know this, so you can watch the assholes tighten on the people who are taking home souvenirs.

A TSA agent told me to watch it happen one morning.


They do this in Vegas and it's funny to see all the carts and gummies laying next to the stanchions right before the dog area
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a woman who was on narcotics and she claims when flying home TSA guards confiscated her Percocet.
Do I believe her, yes this was the same person who returned Fetanyl patches when changi g her prescription
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Gubbo: feckingmorons: Why? you go through the screening on departure, not arrival.

Presumably as a reminder to you in case you're going somewhere that recreational weed isn't legal. And some people might want to consider the legality of that. Presumably there may also be international flights leaving from the airports where you may have to go through customs on the other side.

Plenty of reasons, but sure, just be contrarian and opposed to everything.

Yeah, I don't really think that a bit of pot will be found if fly to Florida unless you're doing something else illegal that invites a search.

If you're such a stoner that you don't know you can't fly internationally with weed then you probably have more problems than being found with pot in Cabo.


That complete and utter lack of compassion for any situation other than your own really is your defining trait at this point.

It's really not a good look
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually your cab driver will be happy to take it off your hands as well
 
Khellendros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: If you're such a stoner that you don't know you can't fly internationally with weed then you probably have more problems than being found with pot in Cabo.


Replace "weed" with any other prescribed medication for chronic pain, migraines, autoimmune disease, or cancer, and realize what an asshole you sound like.

"What, you want to carry Imitrex on a plane to another country?  You farking loser!"
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Usually your cab driver will be happy to take it off your hands as well


Years ago I was in Dallas for work and had a rental car. I got to the airport and realized I still had a bud in my bag. There was a young guy working the rental return so I decided to be extremely blunt and asked "you smoke weed?".  He just stared at me, clearly not wanting to answer the question, so I just laughed and said "there's a good sized bud of Colorado weed in the empty coffee cup right here. You should throw that cup away for me."

He apparently got that I wasn't a narc by the look on his face and I'm pretty sure I heard a hoot of joy as I walked away.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.


The exact quote from the TSA agent I spoke with was "friend, as long as airplanes have been in the sky, people have been flying with small amounts of drugs. We don't have the bandwidth and we don't care about a little weed."
 
scott4long
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.


This.  Guess how many drug interdictions there have been at the Denver Airport in the... wow... 7 years since weed was legalized.  Zero.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scott4long: CordycepsInYourBrain: The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.

This.  Guess how many drug interdictions there have been at the Denver Airport in the... wow... 7 years since weed was legalized.  Zero.


I actually think there was one-but the woman had like eight pounds in a single suitcase. I'll see if I can find a link.
 
scott4long
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

holdmybones: scott4long: CordycepsInYourBrain: The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.

This.  Guess how many drug interdictions there have been at the Denver Airport in the... wow... 7 years since weed was legalized.  Zero.

I actually think there was one-but the woman had like eight pounds in a single suitcase. I'll see if I can find a link.


Who is this female Willie Nelson, and is she a farker?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scott4long: holdmybones: scott4long: CordycepsInYourBrain: The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.

This.  Guess how many drug interdictions there have been at the Denver Airport in the... wow... 7 years since weed was legalized.  Zero.

I actually think there was one-but the woman had like eight pounds in a single suitcase. I'll see if I can find a link.

Who is this female Willie Nelson, and is she a farker?


On a quick search, I may be misremembering this because I can't find anything supporting it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

holdmybones: scott4long: holdmybones: scott4long: CordycepsInYourBrain: The TSA isn't looking for weed. There's no reason to ditch it. I've been sniffed by the dogs multiple times and they don't alert for the devil's lettuce. Seatac would grind to a halt if they did.

This.  Guess how many drug interdictions there have been at the Denver Airport in the... wow... 7 years since weed was legalized.  Zero.

I actually think there was one-but the woman had like eight pounds in a single suitcase. I'll see if I can find a link.

Who is this female Willie Nelson, and is she a farker?

On a quick search, I may be misremembering this because I can't find anything supporting it.


I think that was somewhere else, like Florida or something
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Khellendros: feckingmorons: If you're such a stoner that you don't know you can't fly internationally with weed then you probably have more problems than being found with pot in Cabo.

Replace "weed" with any other prescribed medication for chronic pain, migraines, autoimmune disease, or cancer, and realize what an asshole you sound like.

"What, you want to carry Imitrex on a plane to another country?  You farking loser!"


Um, weed isn't a prescribed medicine. You might think it is, but you can't get a prescription for it, your doctor would lose his DEA license.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just because Fecking is an asshole doesn't make them wrong in this case. Blind chicken, etc...

And if you're worried about getting caught with pot upon arrival at your destination, what's wrong with throwing it in the trash?

/TSA at Logan International couldn't care less if you're flying with pot
 
scott4long
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, keep in mind that TSA personnel are not Federal Law Enforcement Agents.  They have a narrow and specific bit of theater to perform, and it doesn't involve much.  I think that they're encouraged to to "See something, Say something" to the actual City/County/State LEOs nearby, but doing so would also make extra work for themselves, and that's not a good way to run a theater.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Just because Fecking is an asshole doesn't make them wrong in this case. Blind chicken, etc...

And if you're worried about getting caught with pot upon arrival at your destination, what's wrong with throwing it in the trash?

/TSA at Logan International couldn't care less if you're flying with pot


The bin is fine. But sometimes people forget, and a helpful reminder is a good nudge to encourage the behavior that you want.

/some international destinations will really, really care if you're flying into their country with even small amounts of drugs
 
Khellendros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Khellendros: feckingmorons: If you're such a stoner that you don't know you can't fly internationally with weed then you probably have more problems than being found with pot in Cabo.

Replace "weed" with any other prescribed medication for chronic pain, migraines, autoimmune disease, or cancer, and realize what an asshole you sound like.

"What, you want to carry Imitrex on a plane to another country?  You farking loser!"

Um, weed isn't a prescribed medicine. You might think it is, but you can't get a prescription for it, your doctor would lose his DEA license.


First, that has nothing to do with what you said.  Obvious goalpost move.  Second, it's a useful medication for dealing with chronic pain.  Doctors can recommend it, and it's within medical ethics to do so.  This is well-tread territory.  It can't be prescribed based on federal law, but again, not relevant to the discussion of its use, transport, and efficacy.

It has legitimate medical purpose.  Going broad-brush on people that use it as just being "huge stoners" is intellectually dishonest, and makes you look like an asshole.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Khellendros: feckingmorons: Khellendros: feckingmorons: If you're such a stoner that you don't know you can't fly internationally with weed then you probably have more problems than being found with pot in Cabo.

Replace "weed" with any other prescribed medication for chronic pain, migraines, autoimmune disease, or cancer, and realize what an asshole you sound like.

"What, you want to carry Imitrex on a plane to another country?  You farking loser!"

Um, weed isn't a prescribed medicine. You might think it is, but you can't get a prescription for it, your doctor would lose his DEA license.

First, that has nothing to do with what you said.  Obvious goalpost move.  Second, it's a useful medication for dealing with chronic pain.  Doctors can recommend it, and it's within medical ethics to do so.  This is well-tread territory.  It can't be prescribed based on federal law, but again, not relevant to the discussion of its use, transport, and efficacy.

It has legitimate medical purpose.  Going broad-brush on people that use it as just being "huge stoners" is intellectually dishonest, and makes you look like an asshole.


This is a known side-effect of being an asshole
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report