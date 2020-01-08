 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Now you can be paid almost $4,000 to rate theme parks in Orlando. Next you may be able to rate characters there, like Disney's Gaston, winner of the no Belle prize   (local21news.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, theme parks, Company, Florida, Amusement park  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will almost offset the price to get in the parks.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
$4k to sweat my butt off standing in line with a bunch of Harry Potter nerds for three farking weeks? Uh, no thanks.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I grew up going to Cedar Point every year but I don't get the appeal of theme parks over amusement parks. Paying $200 a person to go somewhere because they have a bunch of cosplayers you might be able to interact with seems really unappealing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JayBeeBrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Open to UK/Ireland residents only.
 
aremmes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Maybe it's because I grew up going to Cedar Point every year but I don't get the appeal of theme parks over amusement parks. Paying $200 a person to go somewhere because they have a bunch of cosplayers you might be able to interact with seems really unappealing.


In the case of Disney parks, half of the characters are animatronics doing their best effort to swan dive into the uncanny valley.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Swan dive in, or crawl out clothed in the flesh of park-goers?
 
undernova
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole "every day critic" angle covered? Don't the six daily posts from Disney Food Blog take care of this?

/going in 3 weeks
//I like AJ's voice
///down $3k, even with military discounts, before even stepping foot on property
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
undernova: Isn't the whole "every day critic" angle covered? Don't the six daily posts from Disney Food Blog take care of this?

Somewhere, in a dark cavern, they have AJ chained to a microphone, reading script after script. As long as she sounds perky, she is given food.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm at Disney World right now so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

No really, I am. We went on the new Star Wars ride (Rise of the Resistance) and it was pretty amazing. Even if the kids made us get up at 5 so we could get on it.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's that place on International Drive with the multi-level go kart tracks?

Place and employees looked sketchy has hell, but those tracks looked pretty fun.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't be a whore. Bad enough that you visit the farking places.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/stole from Daddy's Big Pink ManSquirrel
//But you're all whores......
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my favorite theme park is a place that has a magical hour that lasts for 4 hours from 3-7pm everyday and the beverages are are so enchanting.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report