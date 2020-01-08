 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Let's add to the excitement going on over in Iran with a powerful 4.9 magnitude tremor hitting a nuclear power plant
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Trump hasn't pulled a Christopher Columbus eclipse threat on Iran yet with all these random geologic hazards going on over there.
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Now Trump has his hands on an earthquake machine? Is there no end to his tyranny?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
U.S. evangelicals gleefully pointing out it was God's punishment, in 3...2...1...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

probesport: Now Trump has his hands on an earthquake machine? Is there no end to his tyranny?


Nope, hands on your mom's butt, as she trembled with excitement.
 
gojirast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm surprised Trump hasn't pulled a Christopher Columbus eclipse threat on Iran yet with all these random geologic hazards going on over there.


It's tough to pull that off convincingly when writing in Crayola and Sharpie.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: probesport: Now Trump has his hands on an earthquake machine? Is there no end to his tyranny?

Nope, hands on your mom's butt, as she trembled with excitement.


mmm, gravy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4.9.

I was in a 4.5 and perhaps even a distant 5 something. Rattled the dishes.

4.9 would be 0.4 higher, which means (on a logarhythmic scale) about twice as bad but still feeble as far as earthquakes go.

God is quite irate mildly off his best temper because his morning tea slopped into the saucer.
 
probesport
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: probesport: Now Trump has his hands on an earthquake machine? Is there no end to his tyranny?

Nope, hands on your mom's butt, as she trembled with excitement.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here in California we won't even notice a quake til it's 6.5 o so.  Which is something like 50 times more powerful than 4.9.

/ if memory serves it's a 10x scale
// 5.0 is 10x more powerful than 4.0
/// 6.0 is 10x more powerful than 5.0
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A 4.9 earthquake has struck the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Doughnuts have fallen off the table in the break room. Homer Simpson is distraught and had to be sedated. Mr. Smithers attributes the survival of the plant to good Mafia construction with breadsticks reenforced by day-old French baguetttes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Star tabloid headline said "powerful". It wasn't Subby! Subby is off the hook!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
4.9 is like a fat guy walking past your cubicle.  EVERYBODY PANIC!!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Here in California we won't even notice a quake til it's 6.5 o so.  Which is something like 50 times more powerful than 4.9.

/ if memory serves it's a 10x scale
// 5.0 is 10x more powerful than 4.0
/// 6.0 is 10x more powerful than 5.0


Intensity depends on a few factors..The geology of the shaking area, the depth of the quake, the wavelength etc.. 4.9 would feel a lot more shaky in some places than others..
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i ignore u: 4.9 is like a fat guy walking past your cubicle.  EVERYBODY PANIC!!!


farkin A man.... where I used to work there was this one huge fat obese dude... when he would walk around, the floor would literally vibrate and shake. Ripples were visible in my coffee when the coffee cup was my my desk. The worst part was him gasping for breath as he struggles to breath while walking.  Actually, the worst part was going to the restroom and realizing he's in there already....  he's breathing so hard, it's like listening to someone running a marathon, but he's just trying to take a piss in the urinal.

I've always wondered what his Fark handle is.
 
Report