(CNN)   US alcohol related deaths double between 1999 and 2017 which shouldn't come to a shock to anybody who survived living in the US during that time   (cnn.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing that the greatest rise happened around November 2016.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR: Boomers drink. A lot. People who drink a lot die younger.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Death
Youtube _pFn19egcfY

Shakey Camera Command presents Death at the Frat House
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 70% of the adult population said they drank in 2017, averaging a little over two drinks a day.  By US standards, that would put a good number of adults in the "heavy drinker" category.

This is why it's stupid to use the average in this case.  I've heard of people drinking a case of beer a day.  I've known people who probably have 8 drinks a day.  Those people drag up the average.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess drunken docility is easier than working to make things better
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leahlucci.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why?

i.redd.itView Full Size


/DRTFA
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: About 70% of the adult population said they drank in 2017, averaging a little over two drinks a day.  By US standards, that would put a good number of adults in the "heavy drinker" category.

This is why it's stupid to use the average in this case.  I've heard of people drinking a case of beer a day.  I've known people who probably have 8 drinks a day.  Those people drag up the average.


Most people I know do not drink every day. Those that do seem to have a dependency going.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: About 70% of the adult population said they drank in 2017, averaging a little over two drinks a day.  By US standards, that would put a good number of adults in the "heavy drinker" category.

This is why it's stupid to use the average in this case.  I've heard of people drinking a case of beer a day.  I've known people who probably have 8 drinks a day.  Those people drag up the average.


If that's where the plurality resides, isn't it by definition a "typical drinker"?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: TL;DR: Boomers drink. A lot. People who drink a lot die younger.


It might have something to do with a larger share of the population living in retirement (re: boomers).  My parents live in a retirement village and it seems like all anyone does there is drink.  The lady up the street passed out drunk and hit her head on the concrete.  She was bleeding everywhere and her dog was lapping it up.  The lady two doors down seemed to have a party every day.  I noticed there are no more parties.  She died of liver failure.

Even my parents complain they are drinking too much.  They don't have enough to do.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There it is:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is still a bit wonky.  0.02 drinks a week works out to 1 drink a year.  Which I guess is possible, but it's almost like not drinking at all.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: buster_v: TL;DR: Boomers drink. A lot. People who drink a lot die younger.

It might have something to do with a larger share of the population living in retirement (re: boomers).  My parents live in a retirement village and it seems like all anyone does there is drink.  The lady up the street passed out drunk and hit her head on the concrete.  She was bleeding everywhere and her dog was lapping it up.  The lady two doors down seemed to have a party every day.  I noticed there are no more parties.  She died of liver failure.

Even my parents complain they are drinking too much.  They don't have enough to do.


Functional alcoholism is pretty common among the elderly. That said, the boomers drank more historically than X or Millennial did, even if Boomers didn't drink as much as the silent generation did.
 
coachwdb
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Buying the day after the election was a good decision.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jgilb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This article does nothing but draw away attention from our opioid epidemic and focuses on our alcohol related deaths which are but a fraction of those opioid deaths.

Opioid related deaths per year:  77,000

Alcohol related deaths per year: 88,000
Drunk driving related deaths:     10,000
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Buying the day after the election was a good decision.

[Fark user image 850x284]


True for most stocks
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: buster_v: TL;DR: Boomers drink. A lot. People who drink a lot die younger.

It might have something to do with a larger share of the population living in retirement (re: boomers).  My parents live in a retirement village and it seems like all anyone does there is drink.  The lady up the street passed out drunk and hit her head on the concrete.  She was bleeding everywhere and her dog was lapping it up.  The lady two doors down seemed to have a party every day.  I noticed there are no more parties.  She died of liver failure.

Even my parents complain they are drinking too much.  They don't have enough to do.


Sounds like my parents neighborhood, they even drink at the HOA meetings.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was a time that I was going through a pint of vodka (or a bit more) per day.

My blood pressure was high, my motivation was nil, my attitude sucked.

I found the right therapist and group of people.  I took FMLA for a month to get a hold of myself and my emotions and why I felt the need to drink especially since my dad died from alcohol related problems.

I am over 4 months sober and happiest I've been in years.

My point is - it's never too late to get help.  I know there are a bunch of you either lurking or reading this thread in trouble right now.  There are millions of people behind you.  Also, take it from me....if you can get through the first 30 days or so, you have a great chance at long term success and you will feel just overall better.

I drank at night to numb my emotions....then the morning came and every emotion I had dumbed the night before came back 10 times stronger WITH alcohol withdrawals.  That cycle sucks.

//rambling here, but seriously.....if you think you have a problem, you do.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buster_v: TL;DR: Boomers drink. A lot. People who drink a lot die younger.


That was my first guess.

They're also reaching the age where they are at higher risk for suicide, which is why the suicide rate is going up.  Once they die off, mostly, the rates will go back down.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But everyone should remember that weed is worse, ok?
 
Lexx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Surprise surprise, America is ageing rapidly and heavy drinkers don't age well.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: There was a time that I was going through a pint of vodka (or a bit more) per day.

My blood pressure was high, my motivation was nil, my attitude sucked.

I found the right therapist and group of people.  I took FMLA for a month to get a hold of myself and my emotions and why I felt the need to drink especially since my dad died from alcohol related problems.

I am over 4 months sober and happiest I've been in years.

My point is - it's never too late to get help.  I know there are a bunch of you either lurking or reading this thread in trouble right now.  There are millions of people behind you.  Also, take it from me....if you can get through the first 30 days or so, you have a great chance at long term success and you will feel just overall better.

I drank at night to numb my emotions....then the morning came and every emotion I had dumbed the night before came back 10 times stronger WITH alcohol withdrawals.  That cycle sucks.

//rambling here, but seriously.....if you think you have a problem, you do.


Seriously, congratulations. I know how hard it is. I am 6 years sober. I was definitely in the top category. For nearly 20 years I drank AT LEAST a 12 pack every damn day. Keep it up. It gets easier. But it will always be there. Again, congratulations and keep it up.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

minivanracer: Seriously, congratulations. I know how hard it is. I am 6 years sober. I was definitely in the top category. For nearly 20 years I drank AT LEAST a 12 pack every damn day. Keep it up. It gets easier. But it will always be there. Again, congratulations and keep it up.


Thanks!  Congratulations to you too!
 
Report