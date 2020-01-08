 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Iran says it was an engine fire - and not gravity - that brought down Ukraine International flight 752   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They list it as an 'older model' but forget to mention they are still manufacturing that model and sell more of them than all other 737 variants combined.

there are over 7000 in use today, it's one of the most popular aircraft in the world.

Sleep tight.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: They list it as an 'older model' but forget to mention they are still manufacturing that model and sell more of them than all other 737 variants combined.

there are over 7000 in use today, it's one of the most popular aircraft in the world.

Sleep tight.


It was 3.3 years old.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, SAMs often cause engine fires, among other flight problems
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay, Q anon says it was Hillary with a shoulder fired missile.
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird strike?
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.


Just wait, it'll be discovered that the black box was actually missing/blank!
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wood0366: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Just wait, it'll be discovered that the black box was actually missing/blank!


The black box isn't even black, FAKE NEWS!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.


Unless I misunderstood due to insufficient coffee ingestion, they aren't going to release the black boxes.

I didn't know that was an option.

Tried to learn more but now Warren is on, sharing her plan for....something....

/moar coffee
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.


Iran has already said no one from America (Boeing or NTSB) will be allowed to participate in this investigation
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.


Conspiracy theories and cats are what drives the internet.
So if you can't add a good conspiracy, and least post a cute cat picture.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be pretty sad if they actually shot them down with some of their Russian gear. It's not like this hasn't happened before on both sides.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor aircraft thought it was a 737MAX
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Iran has already said no one from America (Boeing or NTSB) will be allowed to participate in this investigation


t/y - I thought I'd misheard.

Now I just don't understand.

I guess that's an improvement of sorts.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Unless I misunderstood due to insufficient coffee ingestion, they aren't going to release the black boxes.

I didn't know that was an option.


By international agreements it is supposed to be an open investigation. The nation the plane crashed in heads the investigation unless they hand it over to someone else because they lack expertise. Then the nation the airline is chartered in also participated. The manufacturer (Boeing or Airbus) also gets to join. Lastly, nations with dead passengers can also be participants.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: mrmopar5287: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Iran has already said no one from America (Boeing or NTSB) will be allowed to participate in this investigation

t/y - I thought I'd misheard.

Now I just don't understand.

I guess that's an improvement of sorts.


Iran is just giving us two stuff middle fingers. Nothing new.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.


If it was a shootdown it was not intentional.  My money is still on an Iranian with an itchy trigger finger resulting in a colossal fark up.  I could be wrong but that's what I'm going with for now.
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never the fall that gets you, it's the sudden stop at the end.

/to soon?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Bird strike?


Is that what you kids are calling missiles these days?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It's okay, Q anon says it was Hillary with a shoulder fired missile.


That's nonsense.  Why would she shoot down a plane when she has a pedophile sex ring in its basement?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: parasol: mrmopar5287: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Iran has already said no one from America (Boeing or NTSB) will be allowed to participate in this investigation

t/y - I thought I'd misheard.

Now I just don't understand.

I guess that's an improvement of sorts.

Iran is just giving us two stuff middle fingers. Nothing new.


Is that not also giving the manufacturer the same?
I'd think they'd have a vested interest in the black box recordings.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the USS Vincennes at the time?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Unless I misunderstood due to insufficient coffee ingestion, they aren't going to release the black boxes.

I didn't know that was an option.

Tried to learn more but now Warren is on, sharing her plan for....something....

/moar coffee


Maybe we have some satellite footage of the Iranian heat seeking surface to air missle taking out the engine and wing.  Iran would turn on SAM batteries thinking we were coming after their ballistic missle attacks.  A single engine fire on a 737 wouldn't cause a plane to death spiral out of control.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Xai: They list it as an 'older model' but forget to mention they are still manufacturing that model and sell more of them than all other 737 variants combined.

there are over 7000 in use today, it's one of the most popular aircraft in the world.

Sleep tight.

It was 3.3 years old.


The toddler years are the worst
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It's okay, Q anon says it was Hillary with a shoulder fired missile.


...in the conservatory? This is the second worst game of Clue ever.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Jebus. It was a Ukraine International flight? Was this accident trying to cover all of the current Trump scandal bases? Who was flying the plane? Captain Impeach?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.


the website flightradar24 showed the 737-800 jet left Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport for Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport

It might be more odd if there weren't, given the origin and destination, wouldn't it?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: mrmopar5287: parasol: mrmopar5287: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Iran has already said no one from America (Boeing or NTSB) will be allowed to participate in this investigation

t/y - I thought I'd misheard.

Now I just don't understand.

I guess that's an improvement of sorts.

Iran is just giving us two stuff middle fingers. Nothing new.

Is that not also giving the manufacturer the same?
I'd think they'd have a vested interest in the black box recordings.


Nah. Boeing can now blame pilot error, meteor strikes, swamp gas, weather balloons, and Mercury being in retrograde. Iran covering it up will give Boeing the chance to avoid any blame on the slim chance it was a design defect.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

the website flightradar24 showed the 737-800 jet left Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport for Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport

It might be more odd if there weren't, given the origin and destination, wouldn't it?


Odd target.  I think you missed the 'target' part of my statement, odd target.  You need to take the two words together.  Odd and target.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iranians leaving Iran and going to Ukraine?  This can mean only one thing:  Biden!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearetheworld: parasol: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

the website flightradar24 showed the 737-800 jet left Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport for Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport

It might be more odd if there weren't, given the origin and destination, wouldn't it?

Odd target.  I think you missed the 'target' part of my statement, odd target.  You need to take the two words together.  Odd and target.


I didn't miss it - I thought it sufficiently inflammatory to ignore - since, if this was an accident, it wasn't a "target" at all.

iow - it seems early to deem it a target just yet

It's also a wee early to be snippy :)
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.


The Black Box can be hacked, erased and new information written. I got this information from top people.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planes do not usually crash from having an engine failure, on fire or otherwise. It's the focus of much pilot training. Crappy pilots can crash. Planes may hit mountains if they aren't climbing well and flown by crappy pilots. Runaway fires are extremely rare although they are easier to come by if hit by a missile.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope it wasn't intentional. 2020 is way too interesting already.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: They list it as an 'older model' but forget to mention they are still manufacturing that model and sell more of them than all other 737 variants combined.

there are over 7000 in use today, it's one of the most popular aircraft in the world.

Sleep tight.


"AirBus SCAREBUS, amirite? Heh hehe, 'If it ain't Boeing I'm not going!"
*interrupting whispers*
"what? oh..."
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

If it was a shootdown it was not intentional.  My money is still on an Iranian with an itchy trigger finger resulting in a colossal fark up.  I could be wrong but that's what I'm going with for now.


My bet's on a US drone strike, trying to get Canada into the new war by hoping Canada blames Iran.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Conspiracy theories and cats are what drives the internet.
So if you can't add a good conspiracy, and least post a cute cat picture.


The internet is for porn.
 
Peanutter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.


63 Canadians on board. Why so many Canadians on a flight from Tehran to Ukraine?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Where was the USS Vincennes at the time?


In pieces in Brownsville, Texas, since 23 November 2011.
https://web.archive.org/web/201210010​6​4940/http://www.navsea.navy.mil/teamsh​ips/Inactiveships/Ship_Disposal/pdf/di​smantling_listing_05dec2011.pdf

Probably somewhere around 25.963006, -97.361801.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starsrift: nekom: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

If it was a shootdown it was not intentional.  My money is still on an Iranian with an itchy trigger finger resulting in a colossal fark up.  I could be wrong but that's what I'm going with for now.

My bet's on a US drone strike, trying to get Canada into the new war by hoping Canada blames Iran.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GungFu: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

The Black Box can be hacked, erased and new information written. I got this information from top people.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/interest rising...
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gravity brought it down, but it was the electromagnetic force that kept it from hitting the ground.
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peanutter: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

63 Canadians on board. Why so many Canadians on a flight from Tehran to Ukraine?


Taking the next flight out before the US bombs a bunch of shiat? It's a damned good time to leave Tehran.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peanutter: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

63 Canadians on board. Why so many Canadians on a flight from Tehran to Ukraine?


International Moose Traders Convention?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starsrift: Peanutter: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

63 Canadians on board. Why so many Canadians on a flight from Tehran to Ukraine?

Taking the next flight out before the US bombs a bunch of shiat? It's a damned good time to leave Tehran.


Too logical.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkQued: parasol: Insertwitty Namehere: I'm sure we will find out more once they examine the black box.  No need to start with the conspiracy stuff.

Unless I misunderstood due to insufficient coffee ingestion, they aren't going to release the black boxes.

I didn't know that was an option.

Tried to learn more but now Warren is on, sharing her plan for....something....

/moar coffee

Maybe we have some satellite footage of the Iranian heat seeking surface to air missle taking out the engine and wing.  Iran would turn on SAM batteries thinking we were coming after their ballistic missle attacks.  A single engine fire on a 737 wouldn't cause a plane to death spiral out of control.


Depends on the phase of flight. At high power settings, like during takeoff and climbout, there can be quite a bit of asymmetric thrust. It also depends on whether the fire was contained and all the parts were staying in the engine and not shredding the adjacent flight and/or  control surfaces and their associate linkages.

Also factor in that it was night, so spatial disorientation during high workload could be a factor, and if I'm not mistaken, Tehran is a high-altitude airport, so you're already given a performance penalty.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Bird strike?


Probably. Also, what a bird may look like:

thetruthseeker.co.ukView Full Size
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

starsrift: nekom: wearetheworld: 82 Iranians on board.  Odd target.

If it was a shootdown it was not intentional.  My money is still on an Iranian with an itchy trigger finger resulting in a colossal fark up.  I could be wrong but that's what I'm going with for now.

My bet's on a US drone strike, trying to get Canada into the new war by hoping Canada blames Iran.


You just made Occam faint.
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ You just made Occam faint.

Well, he shouldn't be playing with razors all the time anyway, it's a recipe for blood loss.
 
