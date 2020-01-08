 Skip to content
Tragic boy 'may never fart again' say medics
    Mum Jade, little Oliver Simpson, Phenylalanine, C-reactive protein, Phenylketonuria  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I couldn't imagine living w/o at least one finger.  I'd also explode.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be more to this than the story shows.  How can you live without protein?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare fart trifecta in play
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he's going to have to actually work for those middle-school laughs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can the kid even survive if he can't eat protein. How does he get essential amino acids?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How 'bout some more beans, Mr. Taggart?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: How can the kid even survive if he can't eat protein. How does he get essential amino acids?


That's what I want to know!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Rare fart trifecta in play


Fark user imageView Full Size


"No Mr. Data, I will not pull your finger."
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well rhis sort of sucks....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid's as good as dead.  Send him off in luxury with a meat pizza.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when mom has sex with a soulless ginger behind dad's back. Twice.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiamiChef: This is what happens when mom has sex with a soulless ginger behind dad's back. Twice.


We have souls.  We take them from the people we have sex with.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phenylketonuria.  Isn't that the condition they have warnings on the back of diet soda cans for?  Not that I think he'd mind a lifetime ban from Diet Coke.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Farting Preacher 6
Youtube xZOAg99yGKE
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years from now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: big pig peaches: How can the kid even survive if he can't eat protein. How does he get essential amino acids?

That's what I want to know!


Seems that there is a protein supplement that covers the basics and does not have the offending amino acid.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think technology would allow him to eat it with a synthetic protein breakdown catalyst-a-ma-bob.

Or maybe he just takes a supplement that avoids all the eating and worrying.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: How can the kid even survive if he can't eat protein. How does he get essential amino acids?


Phenyl-free amino acid formula supplement (I had to look it up.)
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: gnosis301: big pig peaches: How can the kid even survive if he can't eat protein. How does he get essential amino acids?

That's what I want to know!

Seems that there is a protein supplement that covers the basics and does not have the offending amino acid.


That's about the worst pickup line I could imagine.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's never gonna fart again,
Colon tract has got no release,
Though it's easy to pretend,
He knows it's not a toot...

(Sax solo)

Sexy Sax Man - Careless Whisper
Youtube DFB4Iw7BHoU
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

gnosis301: There must be more to this than the story shows.  How can you live without protein?


They are usually only severely restricted in their diet for the first 10 years of life. A protein substitute is added to their diet which contains amino acids without phenylalanine. Anything with aspartame (taking to you, Diet Coke) would kill him. What they DON'T do is put 5 beans on a plate and take photos of frowny faces, or pose with duck-lipped moms to show how tough life is. Farking Daily Star. It's the Florida of journalism.
 
probesport
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But how does he smell?
 
probesport
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: I couldn't imagine living w/o at least one finger.  I'd also assplode.


ftfy
 
skinink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

probesport: But how does he smell?


With his nose.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My dad died of anal cancer.  Several months before he passed, he had a colostomy and his asshole was sealed shut.

I joked that the worst thing about it would no longer being able to fart.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: He's never gonna fart again,
Colon tract has got no release,
Though it's easy to pretend,
He knows it's not a toot...

(Sax solo)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DFB4Iw7B​HoU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


As long as he keeps playing, they can't touch him! Like an Eb forcefield!
 
probesport
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: My dad died of anal cancer.  Several months before he passed, he had a colostomy and his asshole was sealed shut.

I joked that the worst thing about it would no longer being able to fart.


Username checks out2
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Needs to avoid Nutrasweet.    PKU is usually checked for shortly after birth (easy urine test).    It's not all proteins, but the amino acid phenylalanine that causes the problem.

y.yarn.coView Full Size

Bogs never walked again and Andy's farts never made a sound again.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brap: big pig peaches: How can the kid even survive if he can't eat protein. How does he get essential amino acids?

Phenyl-free amino acid formula supplement (I had to look it up.)


So, everything a body needs...

/What about the woman in red program?
 
gojirast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: MiamiChef: This is what happens when mom has sex with a soulless ginger behind dad's back. Twice.

We have souls.  We take them from the people we have sex with.


Each represented by a freckle, IIRC.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
of course we should protect the children....but maybe....


Louis C.K. "Of course ... But Maybe"
Youtube 0O5h4enjrHw
 
JZDave
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Phenylketonuria.  Isn't that the condition they have warnings on the back of diet soda cans for?  Not that I think he'd mind a lifetime ban from Diet Coke.


That's the one. I had no idea it was so rare, though. Only 50,000 cases worldwide.

I also didn't know that the dietary restrictions were so much more severe than staying away from Diet Coke.

Poor little lad.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JZDave: orneryredguy: Phenylketonuria.  Isn't that the condition they have warnings on the back of diet soda cans for?  Not that I think he'd mind a lifetime ban from Diet Coke.

That's the one. I had no idea it was so rare, though. Only 50,000 cases worldwide.

I also didn't know that the dietary restrictions were so much more severe than staying away from Diet Coke.

Poor little lad.


Once he gets older his mass lets them relax that a bit and he can have some stuff; the warning on Diet Coke is because it's high enough to cause reactions in adults from my understanding.
 
Gollie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: kb7rky: Rare fart trifecta in play

[Fark user image 850x425]

"No Mr. Data, I will not pull your finger."


Wind on the bridge.
Youtube NnvDAmbx-G8
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"As a result it builds up in the blood which can lead to seizures, tumours, brain damage, delayed mental development"

And all this time I thought I was just a bit stupid, and in reality it was the damn beans.
 
