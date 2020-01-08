 Skip to content
GOP lawmaker gets pulled over for DWI and car crash, and blames his wife "you know how women drive"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The party of "You can't elect a woman because she's too emotional so we'll start a twitter war ending with nukes instead" has spoken.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GOP lawmaker, a total asshole?
/ into the Sun.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The party of personal responsibility, ladies and gentleman
 
Cheron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Party of personal responsibility.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And sometimes stereotypes exist for a reason
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"GOP lawmaker gets pulled over for DWI and car crash, and blames his wife "you know how women drive "

Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: And sometimes stereotypes exist for a reason


Yup. Was just about to say that he looks like exactly the type to make that sort of comment.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But her emails and Jesus and such as.
 
special20
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kolb should have just walked away from all that... hell, I mean, stumble away in a series of figure eights.
Shows you how stupid the guy must be, as well as drunk.

Never let stupid people get drunk.
 
Report