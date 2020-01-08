 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Watcha doin'?" - "Nuke stuff" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a waste of government resources (even if it's only one guy operating it) - I mean honestly what do you expect to do with the warning you get? go hide in a bush?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
While researching for The Day After, Nicholas Meyer toured a FEMA site.  His impression?  We're farked.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Luckily, I've got my Vault Tec (tm) specially prepared educational materials.  I know what makes me S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
 
theresnothinglft [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Xai: What a waste of government resources (even if it's only one guy operating it) - I mean honestly what do you expect to do with the warning you get? go hide in a bush?


Naw, im gonna sit stuck in traffic on london bridge while i watch the mushroom cloud billow just down the river.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh we will all char together when we char
And let there be no moaning of the bar
Just sing out a Te Deum when you see that I.C.B.M.
And the party will be "come-as-you-are."
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, nuke is coming out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Oh we will all char together when we char
And let there be no moaning of the bar
Just sing out a Te Deum when you see that I.C.B.M.
And the party will be "come-as-you-are."


Every Hottentot and every Eskimo.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: What a waste of government resources (even if it's only one guy operating it) - I mean honestly what do you expect to do with the warning you get? go hide in a bush?


"Bend over, put your head between your legs, and kiss your ass goodbye."

Either that, or my preference, lawn chair, adult beverage, and sunglasses. Facing the likely target, of course.

Don't forget your sunscreen!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Oh we will all char together when we char
And let there be no moaning of the bar
Just sing out a Te Deum when you see that I.C.B.M.
And the party will be "come-as-you-are."


Points awarded, as usual, for Tom Lehrer reference.
 
synithium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks guys.  Try not to send it during tea time.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Hey, gurrrl, hey!!!  There's totes a nuke on the way!1!  OMG!!  I'm literally dying!!! 😂😍😲"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: What a waste of government resources (even if it's only one guy operating it) - I mean honestly what do you expect to do with the warning you get? go hide in a bush?


Nuclear War Survival Skills.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Covers everything thing from shelter, ventilation, filtration, food, water, lighting, clothing (especially winter clothing), sanitation, and even how to build a practical, working dosimeter that doesn't require batteries to operate so that you can get an idea of the radiation levels both inside and outside the shelter.

I linked to the .pdf version.  The author, the late Cresson H. Kearny, expressly copyrighted it in such a way that it could be freely published with the only restriction being that the illustrations couldn't be changed in size, to make sure that the plans for the "Kearny Fallout Meter" are accurate and reproducible.

If you're actually worried about that sort of thing, I recommend the dead tree version, for obvious reasons.

If that's too long, here are a couple Wikipedia articles about the book and the author:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear​_​War_Survival_Skills
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cresson​_​Kearny

I picked up a copy a couple years ago because it was in the closeout section of Barnes and Noble.   It was only $12 so I bought it on a whim.   Neat piece of Cold War nostalgia, and its got some useful advice that can apply to non-nuclear situations.   The mason jar oil lamp being a particularly good one.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: 'Hey, gurrrl, hey!!!  There's totes a nuke on the way!1!  OMG!!  I'm literally dying!!! 😂😍😲"


Well, technically, we're all literally dying.
 
Report