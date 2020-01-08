 Skip to content
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of immoral person cheats on his wife with a sex worker?  This reflects horribly on his father, making him unfit to be President.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on.

Let me check.

Nope, still don't give a damn.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump fathered a child with a sex worker. And just after she gave birth he cheated on her with another sex worker. And then he paid the second sex worker six figures to stay quiet about it so he could win an election.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sucks to be him, but other than that, who cares?
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sucks to be him, but other than that, who cares?


This.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: What kind of immoral person cheats on his wife with a sex worker?  This reflects horribly on his father, making him unfit to be President.


He had my vote until now.  Now I'm voting for Ivanka.
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess I was misinformed about the goings-on in the Champagne Room.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: What kind of immoral person cheats on his wife with a sex worker?  This reflects horribly on his father, making him unfit to be President.


If Trump is any indication(Cheated on all three of his wives), Hunter Biden is eminently qualified to be president.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
5 kids with 3 different women? Who has time for that?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like he could get in on the next $30K abstinence consultant speaking tour like Bristol Palin did.
 
JinxofSpades
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, hey HEY!!!!


EX- stripper.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Trump fathered a child with a sex worker. And just after she gave birth he cheated on her with another sex worker. And then he paid the second sex worker six figures to stay quiet about it so he could win an election.


Yeah, but Trump is a billionaire Playboy and that is just what they do*.

*actual explanation from a Trumper relative when I asked if they cared about Trump cheating on Melania with Stormy Daniels
 
special20
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know the hypocrisy won't matter to Republicans in their fight against all things liberal. Trump could literally eat a child on television, and they'd still call Hunter Biden some kind of evildoer.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You mean the guy you banged his dead brother's wife has questionable morals?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well that's it.  I'm not voting for Hunter Biden. No sir
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JinxofSpades: Hey, hey HEY!!!!


EX- stripper.


Ex-stripper now.  The policy is no sex in the champagne room.  I think they have overwhelming evidence policy was violated.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JinxofSpades: Hey, hey HEY!!!!


EX- stripper.


So she actually was working there to pay for med school?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: 5 kids with 3 different women? Who has time for that?


Count again. 5 with the current wife, three with the previous, and stripper baby makes nine.

Which would make perfect sense if he owned a farm in the 19th century.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 'Page Six' article about a stripper that doesn't include a photograph of said stripper?

What is/I don't even?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A guy named "Hunter" seems almost obligated to live a life filled with interesting experiences.
 
peterquince
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember that the ultimate question is....does that make Joe Biden less fit than Trump? And the objective answer is no.
 
JinxofSpades
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A lot of stories filed under "Strippers," eh?

*click*

Oh, um..yeah, guess so.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I keep thinking "who cares" but by golly, this kid sounds more like presidential material everyday.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: A guy named "Hunter" seems almost obligated to live a life filled with interesting experiences.


It's a classier version of Kyle.
 
Cuyose
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sucks to be him, but other than that, who cares?


Fark only cares about candidates kids sex lives if they are Republican.  Duh! Dozen threads on Palens kids will show you that. I'm positive no one here that says they don't care about this would ever have said anything different in those threads!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the hypocritical Trump tweet about this.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh. Between this and trump's behavioral patterns, I'm starting to think that the problem is in inherited wealth and privilege.

We should do something to fix that.

Also: That tears it - Hunter has lost my vote.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cuyose: Tyrone Slothrop: Sucks to be him, but other than that, who cares?

Fark only cares about candidates kids sex lives if they are Republican.  Duh! Dozen threads on Palens kids will show you that. I'm positive no one here that says they don't care about this would ever have said anything different in those threads!


So... you are saying... Hunter should knock up Bristol next...
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: AdmirableSnackbar: Trump fathered a child with a sex worker. And just after she gave birth he cheated on her with another sex worker. And then he paid the second sex worker six figures to stay quiet about it so he could win an election.

Yeah, but Trump is a billionaire Playboy and that is just what they do*.

*actual explanation from a Trumper relative when I asked if they cared about Trump cheating on Melania with Stormy Daniels


I see it this way.

...it's what arseholes do, and rich people have more opportunities to be that kind of arsehole.

Dem, Rep, immaterial.
 
JinxofSpades
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alechemist: JinxofSpades: Hey, hey HEY!!!!


EX- stripper.

So she actually was working there to pay for med school?


I know it's a cliche and all, but I once spent a solid hour discussing Lost Generation literature with a stripper.
And my wife knew a woman in her dorm that actually was paying her way through school via the pole.

So....maybe?
 
skrowl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least he has all that Ukraine gas money to pay child support with
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, that's it! I sure won't be voting for him!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently she 'is a great ball handler'...
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

special20: You know the hypocrisy won't matter to Republicans in their fight against all things liberal. Trump could literally eat a child on television, and they'd still call Hunter Biden some kind of evildoer.


Lol that's how we felt about Obama. :)
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Trump fathered a child with a sex worker. And just after she gave birth he cheated on her with another sex worker. And then he paid the second sex worker six figures to stay quiet about it so he could win an election.


..but..but..but Trump!  ; )
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: I can't wait for the hypocritical Trump tweet about this.


He's probably going to claim this woman was supposed to be on the airplane that left Ukraine yesterday but Hillary gave the Bidens bad intel. Study it out.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: special20: You know the hypocrisy won't matter to Republicans in their fight against all things liberal. Trump could literally eat a child on television, and they'd still call Hunter Biden some kind of evildoer.

Lol that's how we felt about Obama. :)


Why?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: You mean the guy you banged his dead brother's wife has questionable morals?


Pretty sure there is a guy in the Bible who had sex with his dead brother's wife.

Do you question his morals?
 
Perpleman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kevin Bacon for President. What do we have to lose?
 
Without Fail
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cuyose: Fark only cares about candidates kids sex lives if they are Republican.  Duh! Dozen threads on Palens kids will show you that. I'm positive no one here that says they don't care about this would ever have said anything different in those threads!


If Hunter was banging those women while in high school and living with his parents you might have a point.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: A 'Page Six' article about a stripper that doesn't include a photograph of said stripper?

What is/I don't even?


Found a previous story that does, though not the type you want:

https://pagesix.com/2019/12/10/hunter​-​bidens-baby-mama-wants-to-know-how-muc​h-he-made-at-ukrainian-energy-firm/
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cuyose: Tyrone Slothrop: Sucks to be him, but other than that, who cares?

Fark only cares about candidates kids sex lives if they are Republican.  Duh! Dozen threads on Palens kids will show you that. I'm positive no one here that says they don't care about this would ever have said anything different in those threads!


It's almost like people care about pointing out hypocrisy when your entire political movement claims to have some moral high ground about family values.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You are never an ex-stripper.  You are just between jobs.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hunter: Gets a stripper pregnant out of wedlock.

Scott: Marries his high school sweetheart and has a baby with her 4 years later, after his promotion at work and buying a bigger home in a great school district.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: AdmirableSnackbar: Trump fathered a child with a sex worker. And just after she gave birth he cheated on her with another sex worker. And then he paid the second sex worker six figures to stay quiet about it so he could win an election.

..but..but..but Trump!  ; )


I would think the personal and legal transgressions of the President of the United States are a little more important than the personal transgressions of a private citizen.
 
phenn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: What kind of immoral person cheats on his wife with a sex worker?  This reflects horribly on his father, making him unfit to be President.


It's that whole 'sins of the father' thing in reverse, I guess. I don't like Biden, but his idiot kid has nothing to do with that. I liked Ron Paul for his anti-war stance and look at the fruit of his loins. Rand is a spoon.

Anywho, Hunter sounds like a douche. Maybe he was raised right. Maybe he wasn't. But, this really isn't news relevant to anything at this particular moment.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: A guy named "Hunter" seems almost obligated to live a life filled with interesting experiences.


His name is Robert.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christ. Even Trump was smart enough not to get the stripper and the playboy model preggers (I can't think of their names offhand and I don't care enough to look it up).
Wrap your sh*t up, you nasty people
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ultradeeg: You mean the guy you banged his dead brother's wife has questionable morals?

Pretty sure there is a guy in the Bible who had sex with his dead brother's wife.

Do you question his morals?


Considering I'm not a Christian, absofarkinglutely.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: special20: You know the hypocrisy won't matter to Republicans in their fight against all things liberal. Trump could literally eat a child on television, and they'd still call Hunter Biden some kind of evildoer.

Lol that's how we felt about Obama. :)


Except it isn't true.  And after Trump it *especially* won't be true.  If Obama acted like Trump I would be for him being removed.  Especially when it comes to emoluments clause violations.  What we had with Obama was minor things being trumped up (excuse the pun).  And I was *never* a fan of his corporatism.
 
