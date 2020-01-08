 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Actual Headline: Exploding Mangoes seized in Pakistan raids   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Pakistan, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, novelist Mohammed Hanif, Last month, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, Associated Press, former BBC journalist, Pakistani journalist  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw the Exploding Mango open for Jefferson Airplane at the Filmore in '68.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are they thrown at you by a monkey?  Cause that's my thing.

Not a lot of images of her running around in a men's dress shirt.  Yeah, the other one was wrapped in a towel and that suggested she slept in the raw.  Bu she rocked the man's shirt thing.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we kept the Guatamelon terrorists bringing them into the US.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exploding Mangoes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are these Radical Islamist Mangos?!?!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Exploding Man Goes Poof...

/ Oh dear!
// Oh, Dear!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would expect "the world's number one intelligence agency" to have at least passing familiarity with Ms. Streisand (and her effect).
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hura crepitans thread!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dehis​c​ence_(botany)#Explosive_dehiscence
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Exploding Mangoes" is my Smashing Pumpkins sitar-and-tabla cover band.
 
