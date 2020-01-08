 Skip to content
(Peoria Journal Star)   Hospital finds faulty IV pump, sends it back to manufacturer. Manufacturer does nothing. Hospital finds several more, tears them down, reports faulty components to FDA, prompting recall, saving lives   (pjstar.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Well, it's not likely a failure from us, but a cracked unit."

-You mean like all of these units that we opened up?

"...I'mma have to get back to you. I need to update my resume..."
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB, my ex gf had some woman parts surgery and stayed overnight. She called the nurses in repeatedly saying she was in extreme pain and drip wasn't working. Eventually the nurses told her to deal with it because the weren't going to give her more pain killers. Only in the morning did they realize the drip was pouring onto the floor and not into her arm.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: CSB, my ex gf had some woman parts surgery and stayed overnight. She called the nurses in repeatedly saying she was in extreme pain and drip wasn't working. Eventually the nurses told her to deal with it because the weren't going to give her more pain killers. Only in the morning did they realize the drip was pouring onto the floor and not into her arm.


Yikes!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
manufacturers can be far removed from distributors and the others in the food chain. nice work on the part of the nurse that noticed a 2 hour difference on a 24 hr drip. another overworked person in need of a raise.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that tear-down void the warranty?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like the manufacturer was on top of things once the design defect was made clear. So there is that silver lining.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PreMortem: CSB, my ex gf had some woman parts surgery and stayed overnight. She called the nurses in repeatedly saying she was in extreme pain and drip wasn't working. Eventually the nurses told her to deal with it because the weren't going to give her more pain killers. Only in the morning did they realize the drip was pouring onto the floor and not into her arm.


That sounds like a lawsuit to me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Wouldn't that tear-down void the warranty?


I think, at that point, they're way beyond the point where voiding the warranty is a concern.

Also, I believe the courts have ruled that stickers and the like that claim you void your warranty by opening something is against the law.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How was the III pump?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Larva Lump: Wouldn't that tear-down void the warranty?

I think, at that point, they're way beyond the point where voiding the warranty is a concern.

Also, I believe the courts have ruled that stickers and the like that claim you void your warranty by opening something is against the law.


Or, at least, are unenforceable.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going in for an IV treatment this morning. Less than amused by TFA.

/  It's nothing especially serious.
//  Not actually worried. The medication is readily visible in the saline bag and tube, so it's easy to tell if something's wrong.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Sounds like the manufacturer was on top of things once the design defect was made clear. So there is that silver lining.


The manufacturer investigated the defect and worked with the hospital directly, far from doing "nothing" .  They may have been too slow to investigate.

Sorry that doesnt fit the communal, pro-socialist, anti-corporatist, alternate reality of Subby.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Animatronik: My Second Fark Account: Sounds like the manufacturer was on top of things once the design defect was made clear. So there is that silver lining.

The manufacturer investigated the defect and worked with the hospital directly, far from doing "nothing" .  They may have been too slow to investigate.

Sorry that doesnt fit the communal, pro-socialist, anti-corporatist, alternate reality of Subby.


I think subby meant that the corporation in question didn't do anything about the reported defect when they first discovered it in a faulty unit -- either because they figured it was a single defective device or someone in tech support forgot to escalate the ticket, who knows.

Likely the Corporation only got involved after the hospital investigated several more, found them all to be faulty, and made a stink about it in a "we're not going to keep this just between us" sort of way. You know, basically how any major company works in the US: complain directly, they tell you to pound sand. Make a stink and complain in a way that draws public attention/attention from the Feds, and suddenly they want to help and can't understand why you're upset or think they weren't willing to do anything.

They do this because they know that most people/businesses will get angry, complain, then accept whatever piecemeal offering the company offers and shut up because ultimately the customer doesn't feel they have any way to get their complaints heard or they just don't want to deal with the bullshiat.  They're schoolyard bullies, basically. Same behavior.  And they do it because it's profitable.
 
